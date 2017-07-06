Fire destroys car on Tuacahn Drive

IVINS – Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on Tuacahn Drive Thursday afternoon just south of the parking lot of the Tuacahn Center for the Arts.

Around 4:10 p.m., the driver of a passenger car called 911 after his car lost power on the road and smoke began coming out from under the hood, Ivins City Fire Chief Brad Hannig said.

Fire was coming out from under the hood when he and units from the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department arrived, Hannig said.

A fire engine had yet to arrive on scene so Hannig attempted to put out as much of the fire as he could with an extinguisher. Unfortunately the car was “too far gone” by that time, Hannig said.

The car was soon engulfed in flames.

Hannig turned his attention to keeping the fire from the car from spreading into the brush alongside the road.

The fire was quickly put out once the fire engine and fire crew arrived. The car, a Lexus, was a total loss. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire.

The Santa Clara Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This report is based on statements from emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

