Utah police K-9 Dingo shot, killed in line of duty

Unified Police K-9 Officer Dingo was shot and killed in the line of duty July 6, 2017, photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Unified Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Utah police K-9 officer was shot and killed in the line of duty early Thursday morning while attempting to apprehend a wanted fugitive.

Late Wednesday night, members of the U.S. Marshal’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team were conducting an operation to locate a fugitive identified as Torey Chase Massey, according to a statement issued Thursday by the Unified Police Department.

“Massey was a parole fugitive wanted for theft, robbery and aggravated assault,” the police statement said. “He was also suspected of fleeing from the Metro Gang Unit last week.”

Massey was located at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday while driving in the Millcreek area of northern Utah. A traffic stop was initiated, but Massey fled.

Officers attempted to disable Massey’s vehicle with spike strips, but even after the vehicle tires were spiked, Massey continued to flee. He managed to drive to a shopping plaza parking lot where he left his vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

Unified Police K-9 Officer Dingo was deployed and pursued Massey with the intent of capturing him.

“Officers heard (Dingo) engage Massey then heard a multitude of gunshots,” the police statement said. “Massey broke free and continued to run where he was ultimately captured by other officers.”

We mourn the loss of Unified Police Service Dog, Dingo. Our condolences to his loving handler, Sgt. Chad Reyes and the @UPDSL K9 Unit. pic.twitter.com/Jiw4RvlXLp — Brian Lohrke (@LtLohrke) July 6, 2017

Officers found K-9 Dingo critically wounded, the Police Department said, noting that no firearms were discharged by law enforcement during the incident. Dingo was rushed to a nearby animal hospital where the he was declared deceased.

Massey was subsequently taken into custody of the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

