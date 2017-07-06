Fire destroys historic building on Tabernacle

ST. GEORGE — An abandoned building and part of St. George’s history burned nearly to the ground by a rapidly spreading fire reported on Tabernacle Street late Wednesday night.

At approximately 10 p.m. the St. George Communications Center received multiple calls from witnesses reporting smoke coming from the old Wilkinson’s House of Lighting building located at 245 W. Tabernacle St.

Within minutes flames were seen shooting through the windows located in the front of the building and along the roof area, St. George Fire Chief Robert Stoker said.

Upon arrival firefighters encountered a building fully engulfed in flames, along with a power pole and transformer that were actively burning. Witnesses told firefighters that the transformer blew and then caught fire minutes before, so all utilities in the building were shut off to prevent further damage or injury.

The fire moved very quickly, Stoker said, which adds to the suspicion of how it started, but that could also be due to the hot, dry conditions and the age of the building.

“It accelerated quite rapidly, and in a matter of minutes,” Stoker said. “It went that fast.”

Fire crews were able to extinguish the active flames swiftly due to a rapid response time and enhanced water delivery capabilities made possible with the department’s new pumper/ladder combination fire engine that was delivered earlier this year.

Several buildings to the west of the burning structure were initially threatened; however, damage was limited to one vacant home that was slated for demolition and unoccupied at the time.

Police officers canvassed the area and cordoned off streets due to the heavy, acrid smoke that began drifting south and then blanketed the area for some time.

The blown electrical transformer and ensuing fire caused a power outage for residents living nearby. However, repair crews from St. George Power responded to the scene quickly and service was restored in less than one hour.

St. George Mayor Jon Pike also responded to the scene, and after speaking with officials said it was very fortunate that no one was injured.

“We are light on details, but it’s always scary when something like this happens,” Pike said.

The dangerous conditions and collapsed roof prevented any firefighters or investigators from entering the building immediately after the fire, so a fire investigation will be conducted when officials return in the morning.

Several witnesses reported seeing fireworks in the area just before the fire was reported,

After speaking with the building’s owner, Stoker said that the fire may have been started by transients or others possibly staying in the abandoned building, as well as reports of fireworks in the area just before the fire was reported.

However nothing has been confirmed, Stoker said, so the cause of the blaze is undetermined at this time.

Pike also said that the structure that caught fire, along with the nearby buildings were boarded up and scheduled for demolition to make way for construction to begin on the Joule Plaza development.

Seven fire engines and three ladder trucks responded to the large fire, as well as officers from the St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance who assisted at the scene.

Firefighters and remained on scene for several hours to ensure any burning embers were fully extinguished.

“It speaks to the very intense heat and dryness these days, and the importance of being really careful with whatever we’re doing,” Pike said, “whether it’s construction, as well as of course fireworks or anything else that might cause a spark.”

No injuries were reported.

Wilkinson’s House of Lighting was founded in St. George in 1945 by Kay W. Wilkinson, with the original store located at 245 W. Tabernacle St., and after decades the company relocated at 88 E. 1160 South in St. George.

“It’s hard to see it go this way, but anytime you lose part of your history it’s unsettling,” Stoker said.

This report is based on statements from police or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

