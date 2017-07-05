Traffic advisory: Brush fire temporarily closes I-15 traffic lane

Brush fire off Interstate 15 temporarily closes traffic lane between milepost 40 and 42, Kanarraville, Utah, July 5, 2017 | Photo by Bruce Bennett, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE – A brush fire has prompted authorities to temporarily shut down a lane of traffic on Interstate 15 near Kanarraville Wednesday to give fire crews room to park their vehicles while fighting the flames.

Northbound traffic on the right-hand side, or outside lane, of I-15 between milepost 40 and 42 is slated to be closed until around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday while fire crews work to put out the brush fire, Utah Department of Transportation Roadway Operations Manager Todd Abbott said.

The estimated size and cause of the brush fire is unknown at this time.

Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said troopers are on scene to help with the closure.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

