Summer’s #1 killer: Excessive heat warning issued for Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued an Excessive Heat Warning for Southern Utah which is in effect from noon Thursday through 10 p.m. Friday.

“An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur,” the Weather Service said in its warning. “The hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are likely.”

Affected area

Utah’s Dixie including St. George and Zion National Park, along with the Glen Canyon Recreation area.

Timing

High temperatures will range between 108 and 110 degrees Thursday and Friday.

Impacts

Dehydration and heat cramps may impact those who do not take precautions. Prolonged exposure to these hot temperatures can result in heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the heat of the day.

Precautionary/preparedness actions

According to statistics provided by the National Weather Service, heat is the No. 1 weather-related killer in the United States. The data shows that heat causes more fatalities per year than floods, lightning, tornadoes and hurricanes combined.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.

Tips on energy efficiency during this time

With the excessive heat will also come the cranking up of air conditioners. Due to this, the Energy Services Department of the city of St. George has offered tips on how to practice energy efficiency to save on those cooling costs.

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees and use fans to provide a wind chill effect, making the room feel cooler and more comfortable.

Avoid using the oven for cooking. Using the microwave or grilling outside avoids adding extra heat to your home.

Close the window coverings, particularly on south and west facing windows to reduce the amount of heat coming in from the sun.

