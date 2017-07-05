Dry thunderstorms coming; National Weather Service issues red flag warning

A brush fire burns the side of a hill off of state Route 17 near mile marker 4 approximately 1 mile west of Toquerville Saturday, Washington County, Utah, May 27, 2017 | Photo by Cody Blowers, St. George News

ST. GEORGE – A red flag warning has been issued by the National Weather Service, alerting Utahns to the possibility of critical fire conditions as incoming dry thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected to arrive in the area Thursday.

Timing

The warning begins noon Thursday and extends to 10 p.m. Friday.

Affected area

The warning covers much of the mountain ranges in the west and central sections of Utah. See included map for details.

Expect

Isolated and scattered dry thunderstorms will begin to expand across much of Utah beginning Thursday. Gusty and erratic winds are expected with typical speeds of 30 mph to 60 mph.

Impacts

The threat of dry lightning, with a high energy release component, and gusty microburst winds may contribute to the start and rapid growth of new fires. It will remain at record temperatures in the valleys as well for the next couple of days.

A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now … or are imminent. A combination of

lightning, dry fuel conditions and gusty microburst winds will

create favorable conditions for new fire starts and extreme fire

behavior.

Preparations/precautionary measures

The following fire safety tips, previously published by St. George News in 2013, were offered by Washington County Emergency Services for fire prevention: