10th annual Virgin River calendar photo competition Is now open

Composite image, Phone camera frame, Photo by porpeller/iStock/Getty Images Plus; Rapids of Virgin River Narrows in Zion National Park, Photo by vwalakte/iStock/Getty Images Plus; St. George News

ST. GEORGE – Individuals submitting photos for the 10th annual Virgin River Program calendar competition have until Friday, Sept. 1, to upload their images. Those images must feature scenes from the Virgin River Basin, which originates north of Zion National Park and flows through southwest Utah before leaving the state.

A panel of judges will determine the images that will be featured in the 2018 calendar.

Participants, including both amateur and professional photographers, can submit up to 10 photos. Landscape orientation is preferred. High resolution images are required.

To submit an entry visit virginriverprogram.org and click on the “Virgin River Photo Contest: Guidelines and Information” tab. Images featured in the calendar will also be on display at the Division of Wildlife Resources Office, Washington County Field Office, 451 N. state Route-318 in Hurricane and the Rosenbruch Wildlife Museum.

The grand prize winner will receive an iPod Touch and the winning image will be highlighted on the calendar cover. All photographers will receive photo credit. The annual calendar is distributed by the Virgin River Program to local elected officials, schools, community leaders and more.

For more information, visit virginriverprogram.org or call 435-673-3617.

