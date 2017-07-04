Failure to yield results in 2-vehicle crash on St. George Boulevard

Written by Ric Wayman
July 4, 2017

ST. GEORGE — Two vehicles with four child passengers between them collided Tuesday morning on St. George Boulevard and 700 East in St. George.

First responders were dispatched to the crash just after 9 a.m.

A Toyota van shows damage after being struck by a Nissan Armada Tuesday morning, St. George, Utah, July 4, 2017 | Photo by Mike Cole, St. George News

A 2013 Toyota van carrying a family of five northbound on 700 East was attempting to turn right onto St. George Boulevard when it came to a red stoplight, St. George Police Officer Jamison Hale said.

At that same time, a Nissan Armada, occupied by a female driver and a 1-year-old child, was eastbound on St. George Boulevard.

The Nissan Armada had the green light, Hale said, when the van turned in front of it, causing the Armada to strike the Toyota in the driver’s door, disabling both vehicles.

The driver of the Nissan Armada complained of lower-back pain, Hale said, but was not transported to the hospital. No other injuries were reported in the crash.

Both drivers were issued citations, Hale said, noting that the driver of the Toyota van was cited for failure to yield at a red light and the driver of the Nissan Armada was cited for driving on a denied license.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Eastbound traffic was detoured to Tabernacle Street for approximately 45 minutes while the scene was cleared.

Units from the St. George Police and St. George Fire departments, Utah Department of Transportation Incident Management and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the wreck.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

1 Comment

  • ladybugavenger July 4, 2017 at 1:20 pm

    This is a good one for insurance….I hear a but for…..but for you driving on a denied license this accident would not have occurred. Guilty you are and it’s all your fault…

