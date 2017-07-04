On the EDge: Are you a Yankee Doodle Dandy?

Photo of Lincoln is colorized, it derives from an albumen print by Matthew B. Brady circa 1863, from the George Eastman House Collection, via Wikimedia Commons; background image by Rawpixel / iStock / Getty Images Plus; St. George News

OPINION — There is nothing wrong with patriotism as long as you understand what it truly is.

Patriotism isn’t putting on your American Flag shirt on Independence Day as you grill those burgers and hotdogs.

Patriotism isn’t slipping into your flag bikini and lounging on the beach or local pool.

It’s not about slapping a “My country, right or wrong” bumper sticker on the back of your Toyota.

And, it’s certainly not about being a Yankee Doodle Dandy, which is, by definition, some guy with a foppish demeanor, bad hair – the macaroni wig, to be exact – and a dullard’s intelligence. We already have one or two people like that lurching about Washington, D.C. We don’t need another.

Mark Twain said patriotism is supporting your country all the time and your government when it deserves it.

Edward Abbey said that a patriot must always be ready to defend his country against his government.

Historian Howard Zinn says, simply, that dissent is the highest form of patriotism.

Patriotism is lost upon us, I fear, replaced by an arrogant sense of nationalism and jingoism that is rotting the foundation of our standing in the world.

We suffer from both right now, particularly the jingoism that is sustained by continued bullying of our global neighbors; the threats that have replaced decency in dialog; the false air of superiority that permeates all negotiations – from personal to international.

We can claim no moral authority as a nation if we refuse to acknowledge the importance and issue the respect deserved by our global neighbors and allies.

Make America great again?

I’ve got news for you, America has always been great.

We’ve detoured into murky waters, particularly of late, stirred by the paddle of ignorance, arrogance and intolerance. Those waters are roiling as we speak as the United States dips in its relations with the rest of the world, loses stature. Indeed, many observers now turn to Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, as the leader of the free world, not the President of the United States.

We’ve succeeded, of course, in many endeavors, but we have also failed. That doesn’t mean we are not a great nation, only that we are not a perfect nation.

Right now, we are chest-deep in a quagmire of anger and hate.

There’s a genuine bully standing behind the modern-day bully pulpit and if you question him, if you criticize him, if you disagree with him, if you demand truth from him you are labelled as fake, a hater, the enemy.

Yes, we have an axe to grind.

But we must hone that axe to carve through the layers of a delusional and distorted sense of reality we are being spoon fed.

The American public should strive to wake up in the morning and learn of the good we are doing in this world rather than punch in on our Twitter accounts to read the day’s most current outrage.

We need to look at each other with the understanding that in our differences, we find our commonality, which is to ensure unabridged liberty free from the influences of those with deep pockets and self-serving agendas.

That liberty is at stake when the federal government requests voting data from all 50 states, including not only the names of registered voters, but their party affiliation, their voting history and last four numbers on their Social Security cards to, it claims, investigate the “possibility of voter fraud and the integrity of the system.”

At a time when there are investigations of possible collusion between the Republican campaign and a foreign power during the 2016 election, this seems hypocritical at the very least.

That liberty is at stake when the will of the people gives way to special interests.

Evan Vickers, a member of the Utah Legislature, recently talked about how a potential voter referendum to legalize medicinal cannabis in the state is sure to find stiff opposition. Vickers claims the proposed initiative would be similar to a bill that failed in the Legislature several years ago because it was too broad and permissive.

During a recent interview on Utah Public Radio, Vickers outlined the opposition.

“You’re going to see the Utah Medical Association come out and pose an opposition,” he said. “You’re going to see the LDS Church most likely come out in opposition, you’re going to see law enforcement, you’re going to see health and behavioral sciences and drug abuse people. You’re going to see all of those groups come out in opposition. Where it ends up, I don’t know.”

Of course what Vickers doesn’t say is that the Utah Medical Association is in the pocket of Big Pharma and the drug companies that make the opioids that have ruined the lives of so many.

As a pharmacist, Vickers stands to lose money as patients move from the poison of opioids to cannabis.

He doesn’t explain that the church position on the issue is one of uninformed opinion and doctrine rather than science.

His argument about law enforcement’s stance is pure folly as he chooses not to share the results of a Pew Research Center survey that revealed that 68 percent of law enforcement officers agree that cannabis should be legalized for either medicinal or recreational use.

And, that liberty is at stake when the administration makes every effort to quash a free and unfettered press.

The President’s recent Twitter attacks on a morning show host were vile, crude, beneath the dignity of the office. The repeated antagonism and denigration of legitimate news outlets exploring legitimate news leads and expressing opposition in opinion pieces and discussion programming is tyrannical, a suppression of free speech.

An attack on one of us, whether we work for MSNBC, The Washington Post, FOX News, The Spectrum, St. George News, KONY, The Independent, CNN, or any other news-gathering agency or organization is an attack on all of us.

So on this day when we celebrate our independence, we must remember that patriotism is not judged by the medals on your chest and battle scars on your body; that it is not decided by your political affiliation or ideology; that it most certainly is not a result of your position as an elected official.

It is best decided by our actions, our thoughts, our willingness to work with each other instead of against each other and to truly establish a righteous, moral foundation from which to set the standards for a world in turmoil.

So, on this particular Independence Day, I share the desire of Abraham Lincoln, who said:

My dream is of a place and a time where America will once again be seen as the last best hope of Earth.

No bad days!

Ed Kociela is an opinion columnist for St. George News. The opinions stated in this article are his own and may not be representative of St. George News.

Email: edkociela.mx@gmail.com

Twitter: @STGnews, @EdKociela