Police: Impaired mom rolls car, seriously injuring baby passenger

ST. GEORGE — A driver and her 14-month-old baby were seriously injured early Monday morning when the car they were in rolled on Interstate 15.

Utah Highway Patrol responded to the incident at approximately 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 90 on southbound I-15.

The baby suffered serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, and Intermountain Life Flight was dispatched to the scene to transport the child to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Todd Royce said.

Details regarding the cause of the rollover were not available at the time this report was taken.

The mother, Cassandra Lynn Langford, of Memphis, Tennessee, was transported to Beaver Valley Hospital with serious injuries.

“She was released from the hospital and then booked into jail on suspicion of DUI,” Royce said.

Langford was booked into Iron County Jail Monday morning and faces multiple charges, including causing serious bodily injury while driving under the influence, driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle and drug and paraphernalia possession.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

