Utah man dies while hiking at Havasupai

HAVASUPAI, Ariz. – A Utah man died Saturday after collapsing while hiking in Northern Arizona, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a downed hiker in the Havasupai area early Saturday afternoon, according to a press release issued Monday.

The 32-year-old Michael Sproul, of Provo, had been hiking with others on the Havasu Canyon Trail near Hilltop in Havasupai when he collapsed. While deputies and medics were en route, Sproul was placed on a horse by the other hikers and taken to the Hilltop area.

Life-saving measures were performed by bystanders until a Tristate Careflight helicopter arrived on scene.

Sproul was unable to be revived and was subsequently pronounced dead.

Sproul’s body was taken by the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office to Flagstaff, Arizona, where the cause of death will be reviewed.

Ed. Note: This story was updated with the name of the hiker involved in the incident.

