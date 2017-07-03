November 9, 1933 – June 25, 2017

Gerd Weiberg was born on Nov. 9, 1933, in Bergen, Norway, to Knut K. Weiberg and Inger Juel Jensen Weiberg. She passed away June 25, 2017, in St. George, Utah, at the age of 83.

Gerd was the first of four daughters. They were children during the German occupation of Norway during World War II. Always a curious child, she sought out the truth about religion at a very young age. She found her faith in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at the ripe old age of 7 and was baptized at the age of 15. She immigrated to the United States on the Queen Elizabeth at the age of 16 by herself. She is very proud of her Norwegian roots and extremely proud of her citizenship of the United States of America.

Gerd was married to Vern A. Carter and had eight children (divorced). She married Byron A. Young (deceased) and Elwood A. Gwilliam (deceased).

The thing she is most proud of is her family – one and all! During the last months of her life she was very appreciative of everyone that came to visit with her, and expressed her love for each of them.

There is much sadness left behind with her family and great friends, but a joyous reunion with those of her friends and loved ones that have preceded her to the other side of the veil. She will be waiting to greet each of us when we complete our missions here.

Gerd is survived by children: Knut (Susan) Carter, Chip (Val) Carter, Eric Carter, Karen (Randy) McCleve, Newell (Jackie) Carter Weiberg, Gerd (Mike) Quigley, Duane Carter Weiberg, Chad Carter Weiberg. Also survived by Else (Torlov) Saelen, Alfhild (Bennett) Josie, Inger (Ivar) Larsen; 38 grandchildren, 69 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, and nieces and nephews she loved very much.

Gerd and her family want to thank all of the “angels” that helped with her care at Dixie Regional Medical Center, Coral Desert Rehab and Dixie Home Hospice. She had nothing but praise and compliments for all of the doctors, nurses and hospice care-people, especially Vanessa and Alison, true angels who cared for both Woody and Gerd. She had a personal relationship with all of them.

Funeral services

Funeral services will be held Friday, July 7, 2017, at 12:30 p.m. at the Morningside LDS Stake Center, 879 S. River Road, St. George, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, prior to services, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Stake Center.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Payson City Cemetery, Payson, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.