Fire engulfs mobile home in rural Arizona community

ST. GEORGE — A mobile home and an adjacent motor home were fully engulfed by a fire in Desert Springs, Arizona, after residents in the area sparked the flames Sunday afternoon.

Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District responded to the reported structure fire near 700 North on Lees Ferry Road just after 4 p.m. MST.

“By the time we got on scene, it was fully engulfed,” Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Batallion Chief Andre Ojeda said.

According to witnesses on scene, residents were cleaning up in the area and were possibly utilizing welding equipment, Ojeda said, which apparently sparked the fire.

The fire quickly spread to the mobile home and motor home, as well as igniting a small patch of brush in the area.

One man suffered minor smoke inhalation after attempting to put the fire out with a garden hose, but no one else was harmed.

Firefighters quickly doused the flames, but both the prefabricated home and motor home were a total loss by the time the fire was out, Ojeda said.

“We want to remind homeowners that you shouldn’t be creating any type of fires or welding,” Ojeda said. “Everything is so fragile – so sensitive – that any little spark can start up a fire with the high temperatures.”

Mesquite Fire Department, Clark County Fire Department’s rural division, the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service also responded to assist with the fire.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

