No Filter: Song of the Southwest

FEATURE — In this episode of the “No Filter Show” co-hosts Grady Sinclair and Paul Ford team up with musician Tom Bennett to revamp Woody Guthrie’s classic “This Land is Your Land.” From the Virgin River on up to Gunlock and beyond, join the boys on a musical tour of everything that is great about Southern Utah.

Tom Bennett is a full-time traveling musician who makes his living singing folk and blues songs in venues across the country. His colorful music is matched only by the stories that inspire his songs – stories often derived from his own life as a self-described truth seeker and once troubled young man.

According to his biography, Bennett was given his first harmonica at age 9 but though music was ingrained in him early, it wasn’t always his path.

Bennett’s journey is detailed in his biography on his website. It says:

Tom left the south and headed west seeking religion at age 19. He fell in with Mormon Polygamists, studied Tibetan Buddhism and eventually became a cocaine dealer in Salt Lake City. He was arrested at 26 years old and after going through rehabilitation and the legal system Tom decided to make things right and began working for the Boys and Girls Club.

In April 2013, Bennett learned how to play a guitar and was eventually discovered by a nationally touring blues band who invited Bennett to join them on the road. Bennett has not stopped touring since.

When he is not on the road, Bennett calls Southern Utah home.

For this episode of “No Filter,” Ford and Sinclair asked Bennett to rewrite Guthrie’s American classic “This Land is Your Land” for a Southern Utah audience.

The boys met up at Spiral Recording Studios where they recorded the song that pays homage to all the unique places and spaces found in this corner of the Southwest.

“Grady and Paul enjoy showcasing the natural beauty of Southern Utah. I am a traveling folk singer so they thought it would be a good fit,” Bennett said adding that they just had fun with it.

