Chemtrails or contrails, which are they?

ST. GEORGE — If you’ve ever looked up to find those innocent-looking linear clouds of condensed water vapor left in the wake of passing aircraft and wondered why they appear noticeably thicker than decades ago, you’re not alone.
There are a growing number of individuals who believe that these wisps of vapor aren’t innocent at all, and those who subscribe to this line of thinking call them “chemtrails.” Some believe that this phenomena is part of a secret global plot to change Earth’s weather in the hope that it will reverse the effects of climate change.
Others hold that these cloudlike formations are made up of chemicals or biological agents used to control the population, control the mind or to manipulate the weather in a way that impacts certain areas, such as withholding rain from another country.
As the theories go, various governments or other parties are engaged in a secret program to add toxic chemicals to the atmosphere from aircraft that leave visible plumes or trails in the sky, similar to contrails.
However, unlike contrails these formations are thicker, last longer and are often set in a crisscross pattern in the sky.
This theory gained popularity as more people started to notice the visible change from the white plume or trail that was left in the wake of a plane years ago to the thick trails seen today.
St. George News set out to to ask local residents and visitors their opinion on chemtrails and this “conspiracy theory.”
Contrails
Contrails, or condensation trails, are clouds that form when vapor condenses and freezes around small particles or aerosols that form the exhaust of aircraft and are always made of ice particles that can only form in attitudes above 26,000 feet where the air is very cold.
While contrails generally are made up of the same ingredients, the amount of time it takes for the trails to dissipate varies and is determined by the temperature and moisture in the air.
Some are short-lived and disappear within a couple of minutes or less because ice forms before returning to vapor quickly, while others are persistent due to excess moisture in the air that contributes to a larger plume, according to NASA on its “Contrail Science” webpage.
NASA also states more air traffic means more contrails, and a greater number of contrails often morph into cloud cover.
One thing is certain: There are more of these contrails today than in past years.
In 1974 airplanes carried 421 million people globally; some 40 years later this number has increased to more than 3.2 billion passengers, according to a report released in February 2016 by World Development Indicators.
Chemtrails
Chemtrails, or chemical trails, are believed to be part of a geoengineering program that involves “solar engineering management,” which theoretically reduces some of the impacts of climate change by reflecting a small amount of sunlight back out into space.
It is believed that these plumes do not break down and dissipate as quickly but linger as they slowly fan out across the sky in the parallel and geometric patterns set by the aircraft releasing them.
Many believe this type of climate manipulation is being done on a global scale that involves the saturation of the atmosphere with “reflective light-scattering metallic particles,” leaving humanity with a dying planet, according to an article by Dane Wigington of Geoengineering Watch.
Wigington worked for Bechtel Power Corp building solar thermal energy facilities and later launched the website that currently shows more than 27 million visitors.
“Life on our planet is in free fall for many reasons, but mathematically speaking climate engineering is the greatest assault of all against life on Earth,” Wigington said.
This technology attempts to mimic the cooling effect of a large volcanic eruption by cooling the planet, but researchers say doing so could cause a catastrophic drought or other problems, according to an August 2016 article, “‘Chemtrails’ not real, say leading atmospheric science experts” published by Carnegie Science.
The primary components in chemtrails are believed to be aluminum, barium and strontium, all heavy metals that can be harmful to human health.
St. George Regional Airport Operations Supervisor Brad Kitchen refuted the idea that chemtrails are littering the skies above Southern Utah.
“While I’m aware of the chemtrail theory, I have to disagree because the trails left by aircraft are formed only at high altitudes as vapor from the aircraft’s exhaust freezes into ice crystals,” Kitchen told St. George News in April.
The theory is just that, Kitchen said, a theory without any evidence.
Chemtrail theorists argue one of the primary objectives of the program is to modify the weather – and weather manipulation is nothing new.
A Weather and Climate Modification Report of the Special Commission on Weather Modification, authorized by the National Science Board in 1963, delivered in 1965, reveals historical information referring to climate modification programs that, the report states, have been in operation since at least the 1940s.
“Over the past twenty years experiments have been conducted on weather modification,” the report states, “particularly on the effects of seeding clouds with such materials as silver iodide crystals.”
Additionally, cloud-seeding operations were ongoing through Operation Popeye, a highly classified five-year weather modification program in Southeast Asia during the Vietnam conflict to extend the monsoon season to support U.S. military efforts.
“The experiments were undeniably successful, indicating that, at least under weather and terrain conditions such as those involved, the U.S. Government has realized a capability of significant weather modification,” U.S. Deputy Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Foy D. Kohler wrote in a 1967 Memorandum.
Kohler also wrote there would be less of an adverse impact if the operation was known, adding, “but we should anticipate that this line would not satisfy critics both national and international, and it is possible that the issue could be brought before the UN.”
Is it fact or fiction?
A 2016 study described in the Carnegie Science article entailed a survey taken of the world’s leading atmospheric scientists who categorically rejected the existence of a secret spraying program.
Survey results show that 76 of the 77 participating scientists said they had not encountered evidence of a secret spraying program, and agreed that any evidence cited could be explained by typical contrail formation or “poor data sampling.”
“We wanted to establish a scientific record on the topic of secret atmospheric spraying programs for the benefit of those in the public who haven’t made up their minds,” Steven Davis, of University of California, Irvine, said, according to the Carnegie Science article.
The Geoengineering Watch article states that an increasing number of individuals are convinced there is a global effort that involves spraying chemicals in the sky without the public’s knowledge or consent.
“There is a mountain of metals raining down on all of us,” the article states, “and we are all a part of a the grand and lethal experiment.”
Chuck Kenny of Hurricane began researching the subject several years ago when he noticed a difference in the thickness of the contrails. Later he observed an aircraft move across the sky heading west before it made a U-turn and came back around, leaving a thick white trail of “something” as it moved, he said.
Kenny began photographing the activity taking place. Several of those photos are included in the photo gallery below.
Legislation
Rhode Island may be the first state to assess the development of environmental protection and public safety legislation intended to regulate geoengineering operations. In March, its legislator Justin Price introduced a bill that, if passed, would have required special licensing from the state to engage in geoengineering activities, a process that would have included environment impact review in a forum open to public comments. Since introduction, however, the original bill has been replaced with a substitute bill that would create a special commission to study and provide recommendations for such regulation and licensure of geoengineering technologies.
- Rhode Island bill as introduced: Rhode Island House Bill 2017-H6011 – Geoengineering Act of 2017.
- Rhode Island substitute bill: Rhode Island House Bill 2017-H6011 – Committee substitute A – Geoengineering Act of 2017 (1).
Cooling the Earth?
The year 2012 was the hottest on record in the U.S. and the 10th warmest year in the world, according to a 2016 Global Climate Report released by the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration. And nine of the warmest years ever recorded have occurred in the last 17 years, according to that report.
To combat this warming trend researchers from the Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences have identified an aerosol that could be used for solar geoengineering to cool the planet.
Researchers also found that injecting light-reflecting sulfate aerosols into the stratosphere would cool the planet, but there is a risk of damaging the ozone layer. However, the team also said it has identified an aerosol that could repair the ozone layer at the same time, according to an article on the Harvard Gazette site.
The report also outlines what many believe is already taking place and has been for decades despite the fact that Keith wrote additional testing is needed before it could be implemented.
Millions around the globe appear to believe or support to some extent a chemtrail conspiracy theory. Truth can be elusive, but the phenomena if nothing else give one something to think about when eyes are turned skyward.
13 Comments
I never bought into the whole chemtrails thing, although nothing really surprises me anymore. If the gov’t was spraying chemicals on people I don’t think it would even be the worst thing they’ve done. I don’t have the time or interest to delve into these sort of “conspiracy theories” anymore, and most sources of such “theories” are loons, nutter, and total nonsense/bs. I still think 9/11 was “an inside job”. For those interested or if you want ammo to call me a loon or nutter, go look into building 7 (world trade center 7). To this day the gov’t will not release their computer models of how that 47 stories tall steel framed building, which was not hit by any plane “collapsed from fire”. You’d think they’d release the data to help architects develop new fireproofing strategies for new skyscrapers. God knows why it’s such a big secret. They claim it’s for national security, but I think that’s bs. What does a computerized architectural model of a building collapse have to do with “national security”? I think they know their model is garbage and that’s why they won’t release it. They know the best fitting explanation of that collapse is controlled demolition, but that doesn’t fit with the “official narrative” of 911. I believe all 3 of the skyscrapers that came down that day were controlled demolition. Take a look at the videos of WTC 7 collapse, if that isn’t the most stereotypical controlled demolition collapse of a building then I guess I must just be a total loon/nutter. The vids of it are all over youtube. 😉
Think about this logically for a few minutes. While doing so, remember one thing: the more complex a conspiracy, the more likely it will fail.
Saying the towers collapsed due to a controlled demolition raises more questions than it answers.
1) How would they get all those explosives planted inside three busy buildings that have people in them 24×7 without anybody noticing the “maintenance” being performed in the weeks up to the attacks?
2) If the reason for bringing down the towers was to get people riled up and wanting war, why would they need to bring down three? Just one would have done the trick.
3) Why bring down building 7? It was fully evacuated when it collapsed. It collapsed nearly 7 hours after the North Tower collapsed, by which time, the country was already in a frenzy and ready for revenge. Bringing down an unoccupied building would do absolutely nothing except complicate things and increase the risk of exposing the conspiracy.
4) If they had planned on causing building 7 to collapse, why would they not plan the official story ahead of time?
5) For that matter, a “controlled demolition” is designed to prevent damage to surrounding structures and to prevent loss of life and injury. There are far simpler ways to destroy a skyscraper, and if you’re going to kill nearly 3,000 people anyway, why bother taking the time and planning to make sure it comes straight down? Wouldn’t it have been even more effective to have it fall sideways into the crowds watching it burn?
As for the “cover up” and “secrecy” regarding building 7, the official explanation was released a long time ago. Debris from the North Tower hit building 7 at 10:28 and started multiple fires. By that time, the water mains had been severed, so there was not enough pressure left for the fire suppression system to work. The tower was completely evacuated, so emergency crews were focusing on the twin towers and let the fire burn. These fires burned unctrolled until the tower collapsed at 5:21 PM, nearly 7 hours later. So, the official explanation is that 7 hours of heat with no water caused the metal of critical columns to weaken, which triggered the collapse.
you’re asking questions that I don’t have answers or even elaborate “theories”. You’re basically just parroting the official version that really doesn’t add up. I’ll have a go at it anyway:
“1) How would they get all those explosives planted inside three busy buildings that have people in them 24×7 without anybody noticing the “maintenance” being performed in the weeks up to the attacks?”
They had weeks or months they could’ve slipped them in. People working there would most like ignore workmen or crews doing their thing.
“2) If the reason for bringing down the towers was to get people riled up and wanting war, why would they need to bring down three? Just one would have done the trick.”
I have no idea why they did wtc7. You can look into Larry silverstein, the owner of the whole wtc complex. He didn’t like wtc 7, so maybe he would know.
“3) Why bring down building 7? It was fully evacuated when it collapsed. It collapsed nearly 7 hours after the North Tower collapsed, by which time, the country was already in a frenzy and ready for revenge. Bringing down an unoccupied building would do absolutely nothing except complicate things and increase the risk of exposing the conspiracy.”
Same as above
“4) If they had planned on causing building 7 to collapse, why would they not plan the official story ahead of time?”
Most people don’t even know there was a 3rd skyscraper that came down that day. Since so few people even know or care I guess a “fire caused collapse” is as good of an explanation as any.
“5) For that matter, a “controlled demolition” is designed to prevent damage to surrounding structures and to prevent loss of life and injury. There are far simpler ways to destroy a skyscraper, and if you’re going to kill nearly 3,000 people anyway, why bother taking the time and planning to make sure it comes straight down? Wouldn’t it have been even more effective to have it fall sideways into the crowds watching it burn?”
Why didn’t they do this or not do that. who knows
“As for the “cover up” and “secrecy” regarding building 7, the official explanation was released a long time ago. Debris from the North Tower hit building 7 at 10:28 and started multiple fires. By that time, the water mains had been severed, so there was not enough pressure left for the fire suppression system to work. The tower was completely evacuated, so emergency crews were focusing on the twin towers and let the fire burn. These fires burned unctrolled until the tower collapsed at 5:21 PM, nearly 7 hours later. So, the official explanation is that 7 hours of heat with no water caused the metal of critical columns to weaken, which triggered the collapse.”
I know what the official explanation is, and it’s sloppy and doesn’t add up. A steel framed building of this type had never completely collapsed by fire before wtc7. Why would NIST’s computer models of the collapse need to be a huge secret to this day? who knows…
I think this whole 9/11 thing will go the way of the kennedy thing and will always just be “one of those type of things”. You haven’t brought anything new or interesting to the discussion, which is fine. I kind of find it not so interesting anymore, but it’s just something to dredge up every now and again. Almost 16 years gone by, I doubt there’ll ever be any new info come out. Just “another conspiracy theory” and 16 years later I believe they did get away with it
Before they try to reverse the effects of climate change, we might want to sort through if it’s real.
Get your head out of the sand. Climate change is very real. Now whether or not it is man made, you can have a legitimate conversation about.
You tell’em PhD …lol !
Wow! Welcome back! When did they let you out?
Right, but many people think climate change is a hoax designed by the government, so why would they be reversing it with chemtrails?
There are three possible options here:
1) Climate change is a hoax designed to redistribute wealth
2) Contrails are designed to reverse climate change
3) None of the above
I don’t even need to read the scientific literature to know the climate is changing; I can feel it. Folks like craig believe it’s all a “librul conspiracy”.
Kudos to St George News for providing a forum for this crucial issue.
I look forward to future articles about whether the earth is round or flat, or if grass screams when it is mowed.
If only there was some way to really know. Until then, we should continue to give equal time to all theories.
Cody, good for you for covering both sides of the controversy. Suggested future topics: Earth: round or flat? Moon landing: staged or real? and of course, Holocaust: Did it really occur?
Bonus: actual photographic proof of chemtrails: http://simple.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:Cabin_nose_section_of_747-8I_prototype.jpg
That picture is of a prototype. If you notice, the hoses and pipes connect tanks to one another. They don’t go outside the plane. The tanks are used to shift the weight of the plane around to determine if the design allows for the center of gravity to be safely compensated for if an airline puts everybody on one side of the plane.
In addition to increased air traffic, jet engines have changed. All modern large jet aircraft use a high bypass jet engine. This is a jet engine with a large fan connected to it. It moves 6 to 8 times the air of old jet engine. Because of this increase in air flow the contrails are larger and take longer to dissipate. Another thing not explained well in the article is water vaper generation. Anytime you burn something you create water vaper. You may not always see it but it’s there. On cold mornings you see it most. Steam or water coming out of car exhaust pipes. Out the vent of your furnace or water heater on the roof. Or a camp fire in the morning, but not the evening due to dryer warmer air.