New offices in Cedar City, Mesquite bring Desert Pain Specialists closer to patients

FEATURE – Desert Pain Specialists – Southern Utah’s premier interventional pain management team – has recently undergone a huge expansion, bringing spinal and other pain management care closer to its patients than ever before. With the opening of a new office in Cedar City and a new facility close to Mesa View Regional Hospital in Mesquite, Nevada, Desert Pain Specialists is poised to better serve the needs of its growing patient population.

Cedar City

In April, Dr. Court Empey and Dr. Spencer Wells of Desert Pain Specialists announced the addition of Dr. Ryan Workman to its team of physicians. Workman came to Desert Pain Specialists with years of interventional pain medicine experience ready to help patients in the new Cedar City office located at 1760 N. Main St., which opened May 8.

Workman is now seeing patients full time in Cedar City and accepts all major insurance providers in Utah including SelectHealth, Desert Pain office administrator Chase Morrison said.

The decision to open an office in Cedar City was made in response to Desert Pain Specialists’ community of patients who live in the area, he said.

“We have a lot of established patients from Cedar City. We knew the community really needed us there.”

Prior to the opening of the Cedar City location, patients would travel to the St. George office from as far as Richfield, Beaver, Parowan and Cedar City in order to receive pain management care.

With the Cedar City office in full swing, patients now have easier and more convenient access to cutting edge pain management practices.

Mesquite

Though Desert Pain Specialists has had an office in Mesquite, Nevada, for several years, they had come to a point where they had outgrown their space.

Morrison said that the medical community, including personnel at Mesa View Regional Hospital, wanted Desert Pain to move closer to the hospital facility. The new office is a 6,000-square-foot facility located at 340 Falcon Ridge Parkway in Mesquite.

Empey, Wells and the team at Desert Pain Specialists is excited about the growth they are seeing and are looking forward to serving their patients, wherever they are, Morrison said.

