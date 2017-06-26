Failure to yield severely damages 2 vehicles

June 26, 2017
A car and a pickup truck collided Monday at the corner of 1000 East and Red Hills Parkway. St. George, Utah, June 26, 2017 | Photo by Ric Wayman, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Traffic was slowed for about an hour Monday afternoon after a car turning left failed to yield to an oncoming pickup truck.

St. George Police officer Jamison Hale said just before 1:30 p.m. a Chevy Cavalier and a Chevy pickup truck became tangled in the intersection of Red Hills Parkway and 1000 East after the eastbound Chevy Cavalier turned left in front of the westbound pickup.

“(The vehicles) were connected with each other, and could not move,” Hale said, adding the two vehicles made contact right in the middle of the intersection.

One minor injury was reported, Hale said.

“The lady driving the Chevy Cavalier had cuts to her right hand from glass that broke from the driver’s side window on impact.”

The driver was treated at the scene by Gold Cross Ambulance personnel but was not transported. The driver of the pickup was not injured in the mishap.

Hale said a citation was issued to the driver of the Chevy Cavalier for failure to yield on a left turn. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

Units from St. George Police and Fire departments and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

