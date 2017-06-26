Brush fire near Hildale burns 107 acres

Stock image | Photo courtesy of Pixabay, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A fire burned through approximately 107 acres of brush after flames sparked near a sewer treatment plant west of Hildale Monday afternoon.

“Best we can tell, there was something in a storage bucket there that got hot enough that it was some type of spontaneous ignition,” Hildale/Colorado City Fire Chief Kevin Barlow said.

The fire started at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the edge of a nearby field that was used in previous years to grow crops using reclaimed water. At the time of the fire, it was full of dry grass.

“It just took off with the wind and the heat, but it ended up being fairly well contained,” Barlow said.

Firefighters from Hildale/Colorado City Fire Department were able to bring the flames under control quickly utilizing an engine, two brush trucks and a water tender.

“There were no structures threatened, just a lot of smoke for a little while.”

The treatment plant’s gates were locked and no one was there at the time of the fire.

A herd of goats kept on the treatment plant property to control weeds were uninjured.

The fire stayed on city property and did not encroach on adjacent BLM land.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews