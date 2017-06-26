Beat the heat and meet the Chamber at the Washington City Community Center

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a “meet the chamber” luncheon at the Washington City Community Center Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Washington City’s Community Center houses one of Utah’s largest indoor aquatic complexes. Its amenities feature an 8-lane 25-yard competition pool complemented by a 10,174 square foot beach entry leisure pool with a lazy river, three story hydro tube slide, play sets for all ages, splash pad, and an enormous 317 gallon dump bucket designed to keep you cool.
A state-of-the-art fitness center on site includes an aerobics room, cardiovascular and weight-training equipment, an indoor track and personal fitness trainers. Community classes are available for young and old alike including a preschool.
For more information about the Washington City Community Center go online here.
Event details
- What: Meet the Chamber luncheon at the Washington City Community Center.
- When: Wednesday, anytime from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
- Where: Community Center, 350 N. Community Center Drive, Washington City.
- Cost: None and no reservations are required.
- More information: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce website.
Email: japplegate@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews