Excessive heat, high winds create critical fire weather in Arizona and Nevada

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Temperatures as high as 111 degrees are expected to combine with low humidity and gusty winds to create critical fire weather in Southern Nevada and Northern Arizona from noon to 9 p.m. Monday.

Affected area

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas issued a red flag warning for Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Colorado River on the Arizona side, northwest deserts, northwest plateau, southwest Lincoln and Clark County deserts, Sheep Range, Spring Mountains and Las Vegas Valley.

Timing

Winds will increase significantly by noon Monday and will peak in the mid to late afternoon hours before gradually decreasing Monday evening.

Wind and humidity

South to southwest with sustained speeds of 15 to 25 mph and gusts over 35 mph are expected to combine with humidity values of 4 to 8 percent Monday afternoon.

Impacts

Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly due to the combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures.

Precautions

Outdoor burning is not recommended. Heed all fire restrictions and use extra caution with any ignition sources.

The following fire prevention safety tips are offered by Weather Underground and the Federal Emergency Management Agency:

Make a disaster supply kit and have a family emergency plan.

National Weather Service watches, alerts and warnings provide information to stay informed.

Arrange temporary housing at a friend or relative’s home outside the threatened area in case you need to evacuate.

Close all doors inside the house to prevent draft.

Shut off any natural gas, propane or fuel oil supplies at the source.

Keep handy household items that can be used as fire tools: a rake, ax, handsaw or chain saw, bucket and shovel.

Place a ladder against the house in clear view to aid firefighters.

Place valuable papers, mementos and anything “you can’t live without” inside the car in the garage, ready for quick departure.

Have a garden hose that is long enough to reach any area of the home and other structures on the property.

If authorities advise or order you to evacuate, do so immediately.

Keep vehicles fueled and in good condition with a change of clothes and emergency supplies inside.

Drive slowly with your headlights on because smoke can reduce visibility.

Watch for other vehicles, pedestrians and fleeing animals.

If you expect to go to a shelter after evacuating, download the American Red Cross Shelter Finder App.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.