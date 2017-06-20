6 people arrested in SWAT-assisted drug bust

ST. GEORGE — The sight of men hanging off the side of a vehicle is unusual enough. When it’s an armored vehicle and it says “SWAT” on it, it’s even more unusual. The St. George Police Department in conjunction with the Washington County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday afternoon at 374 Vermillion Avenue.

Police units and the SWAT team assembled in a staging area just before noon before taking off to serve the warrant.

“The Washington County Drug Task Force has some information about a possible drug source in the community,” Washington County Drug Task Force Sgt. Jordan Minnick said. “We obtained enough information that today we executed a search warrant on a residence here on Vermillion Avenue.”

Minnick said the type of drugs seized were unknown at this time.

“There is items relating to drugs and drug distribution in plain view within the house, but how much, what’s all there, I don’t know yet.”

The residents of the house were well known to officers, Minnick said.

“There are individuals who this is not their first chance to reform themselves, if you will. It’s not their first rodeo, it’s also not their first search warrant either.”

Resident Greg Crawford said he heard two explosions about 10 seconds apart from each other.

“I was up on the hill over there,” Crawford said. “I didn’t see them (SGPD) come up, but I heard the bangs from over there on the hill.”

Noise-distraction devices were used at the residence.

The task force has a “matrix,” Minnick said, that is used to determine how large the force should be.

“We look at every aspect of who the individuals might be in the residence, what their criminal history might entail, how many people might be in the residence,” Minnick said.

The result that returns from those variables determines the amount of resources, including SWAT, that is used.

Minnick said the neighborhood was pleased to have the drugs out of the area.

“I know that the people around here, there’s no way they couldn’t have noticed what was going on. So starting right here, I’m sure that these folks if you were to speak with them would probably be superbly happy.”

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

