Letter to the Editor: President’s budget cuts out ‘backbone of park operations’

OPINION — I had the honor of serving as the superintendent of Zion National Park during the decade of the 1990’s. During this time I came to recognize the value and impact that the park had on local communities.
I was so disappointed to learn of the cuts to the National Park Service proposed in the president’s FY 2018 budget – 13%!
The parks will experience a cut of 8%, meaning over 1200 positions will be lost, many being the seasonal employees who are the backbone of park operations.
The result will be a cutback in programs and facilities available to the public resulting in fewer visitors to our national parks.
There is a direct relationship between park budgets and the economies of local communities. Over 330 million people visit the national parks last year- over 4 million at Zion National Park alone. They spent over $18 billion (Yes, billion) dollars annually in the communities surrounding the national parks.
Imagine the impact on our local communities – reduction in services, areas closed and a resulting reduced level of visitation. Zion National Park is currently underfunded and is experiencing a deferred maintenance backlog of over $70 million.
Our elected representatives need to be aware of these impacts and should be seeking increases, not cuts to one of the most effective agencies of the federal government.
The national parks are so important to our country. We are at risk of losing the very heritage we all cherish and love and that benefit us all.
Written by DONALD A. FALVEY
Lakewood, Colorado
3 Comments
Well I was smart enough not to vote for Trumo, I don,t even think he has been to a national park to see their history and beauty,,and the income from tourist help support jobs, and state economics..
He is a business man and risen,t care about nature
I’d worry but the budget is DOA in Congress. Park service spending means dollars in Congressmen’s districts, many of whom in the west are influential Republicans. The public loves the parks (perhaps too much). It just does not make political sense to cut the money to them.
Interesting article. I just read a few days ago that Zion is struggling with overcrowding currently. A recent news release from the park service actually encouraged locals not to come to the park. Fewer visitors might be a good thing. I highly doubt that an 8% budget cut will result in loss of our heritage as you exaggerated. I do think that often in my household when I have had to make cuts to the budget I often become more resourceful and use my existing resources more wisely. I think that this would be a wise move for many of our government agencies including the national parks. I think the local businesses that rely on tourism are resilient as they have survived the government shut downs of the past. That probably did a lot more damage than an 8% cut to the budget. I do agree that visitation increases have financial benefits but is there a correlation between increasing the budget and an increase in visitation? They could have made a 50% budget increase during the great recession and I don’t think visitation would have skyrocketed to save suffering local businesses.