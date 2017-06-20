Letter to the Editor: President’s budget cuts out ‘backbone of park operations’

Stock image, St. George News

OPINION — I had the honor of serving as the superintendent of Zion National Park during the decade of the 1990’s. During this time I came to recognize the value and impact that the park had on local communities.

I was so disappointed to learn of the cuts to the National Park Service proposed in the president’s FY 2018 budget – 13%!

The parks will experience a cut of 8%, meaning over 1200 positions will be lost, many being the seasonal employees who are the backbone of park operations.

The result will be a cutback in programs and facilities available to the public resulting in fewer visitors to our national parks.

There is a direct relationship between park budgets and the economies of local communities. Over 330 million people visit the national parks last year- over 4 million at Zion National Park alone. They spent over $18 billion (Yes, billion) dollars annually in the communities surrounding the national parks.

Imagine the impact on our local communities – reduction in services, areas closed and a resulting reduced level of visitation. Zion National Park is currently underfunded and is experiencing a deferred maintenance backlog of over $70 million.

Our elected representatives need to be aware of these impacts and should be seeking increases, not cuts to one of the most effective agencies of the federal government.

The national parks are so important to our country. We are at risk of losing the very heritage we all cherish and love and that benefit us all.

Written by DONALD A. FALVEY

Lakewood, Colorado

Letters to the Editor are not the product or opinion of St. George News and are given only light edit for technical style and formatting. The matters stated and opinions given are the responsibility of the person submitting them.

