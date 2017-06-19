UPDATE: Missing 18-year-old found in the desert

Rylan Ihde was found alive Monday morning by his father. Undated. | Photo courtesy of Eric Ihde, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Rylan Ihde, missing since Friday, was found alive Monday and reunited with his father.

The 18-year-old was reported missing after the Utah Highway Patrol found an abandoned car at milepost 185 on Interstate 15, near the Scipio summit.

Eric Idhe spoke with St. George News Sunday about his concerns for his missing son.

Rylan Ihde’s aunt, Leslie Ihde, contacted St. George News Monday morning with the following email:

Eric found his son in the desert near his car alive and dehydrated.

Rylan Ihde apparently ran out of gas Friday near Scipio. He decided to hitchhike to the next town. A car picked him up and made a U-turn to take him back to Scipio, Eric Ihde told St. George News.

However, the teen was convinced the driver was traveling in the wrong direction, so he demanded to get out of the car. He got out and headed up into the woods.

“He basically hid out for two and a half days,” Eric Idhe said. “All he had was water and nothing else.”

A helicopter and a 15-person Search and Rescue team were unable to locate Rylan Ihde, his father said.

Eric Ihde was searching in the desert near Scipio early Monday morning. He said about 7 a.m. a couple of people driving through the desert spotted Rylan limping on the road and stopped to ask him if he needed help.

“That’s when I got the call,” Eric Ihde said.

The teen was taken to Fillmore Community Hospital with severe dehydration and released about 11 a.m. Eric Ihde says he and his son plan on staying in Fillmore Monday night then heading back to Hood River, Oregon, Tuesday.

Eric Ihde had not met the people who gave Rylan the ride but would like to express his thanks to them, as well as to Millard County Sheriff’s deputy Rick Carter, who responded to the call.

“I’m just ecstatic,” Eric Ihde said.

