Chamber luncheon aims to raise awareness, dispel myths about suicide

ST. GEORGE — Utah has one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Do you know how to help someone contemplating suicide? Would you know if someone is thinking about ending their life?

Find out how to help others by learning the answer to these questions and more at the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce community connect luncheon Wednesday.

Suicide is the eighth leading cause of death overall in Utah, according to a news release issued by the chamber. An average of one person in Utah dies by suicide every 15.6 hours. It is the third leading cause of death for ages 10-14, the second leading cause of death for ages 15-44 and the fourth leading cause of death for ages 45-54.

Attendees to the community connect luncheon will get a preview of Washington County’s “question, persuade, refer” public relation’s training that enables people to save a life by asking a simple question: “Are you contemplating suicide?”

Learn how to become a gatekeeper by recognizing a crisis and the warning signs that someone may be considering suicide. This training is geared toward raising awareness about suicide, along with the myths and misunderstandings surrounding it.

Event details

What: St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Community Connect luncheon.

When: Wednesday, June 21 | Doors open at 11:30 a.m.; program begins at noon.

Where: Best Western Abbey Inn, 1129 S. Bluff St., St. George.

Cost: $15 per person; register to attend here.

