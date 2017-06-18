Southwest Tech gets a new name, names new vice president

Southwest Applied Technical College takes on a new name in July, Southwest Technical College. It has named a new vice president, Will Pierce, profile photo shown in overlay, who will assume the position effective July 2017. The college is located in Cedar City, Utah. | Images courtesy of Southwest Tech, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Will Pierce was recently named vice president of instruction and accreditation at Southwest Technical College, the new name of Southwest Applied Technical College effective July.

Pierce has been serving as the vice president of quality and development at Davis Technical College. He brings a wealth of knowledge in technical education and accreditation, as well as leadership and administrative experience, Southwest Technical College’s news release states.

“We are thrilled that Dr. Pierce will be joining Southwest Tech,” Brennan M. Wood, president of Southwest Tech, said in a statement. “He combines a proven record as a scholar with a clear understanding of both technical education and the challenges facing business and industry.

“Southwest Tech is experiencing tremendous change, driven by both the legislature and industry demand. Dr. Pierce’s record while in higher education and as a business owner will help move Southwest Tech forward at a critical time in the institution’s development.”

After serving eight years in the U.S. Marine Corps, Pierce began a career in the electrical industry. He owned a successful contracting business before transitioning into higher education. Pierce worked for Salt Lake Community College for five years managing technical programs and joined the Davis Technical College team six years ago.

He has a bachelor’s degree in workforce education, a master’s degree in educational leadership, and a Ph.D. in organizational leadership. Pierce and his family are very excited to start this new chapter in their lives, the news release states. He will begin in July.

The name of the college will officially be modified from Southwest Applied Technical College to Southwest Technical College in July, its news release states, as approved by the Utah Legislature during its general session earlier this year.

Southwest Tech is located in Cedar City at 757 W. 800 South. For more information about Southwest Tech, go online here.

