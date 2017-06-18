A father’s plea for his missing son on Father’s Day

Written by Ric Wayman
June 18, 2017

ST. GEORGE — When notification came Friday from the Millard County Sheriff’s Office that 18-year-old Rylan Ihde’s car had been found on Interstate 15 at milepost 198, Rylan Ihde’s father Eric Ihde, of Hood River, Oregon, said he was shocked.

Rylan Ihde, of Hood River, Oregon, missing since Friday. Photo location and date unspecified | Photo courtesy of Eric Ihde, St. George News

Eric Ihde had no idea his son was going to jump in his car and just start driving. Rylan Ihde, also of Oregon, was recently diagnosed with severe depression issues, according to his father, who started worrying immediately.

Watch the video at the top of this report.

Rylan Ihde left all his identification, passport, license, everything including blankets and a sleeping bag in his Subaru Impreza that was found at the side of the interstate. He had gone so far as to leave his cellphone at home.

The young man has no friends in Utah, his father said, was last seen about a half mile from his car walking southbound on the freeway shoulder.

Eric Ihde sat down with St. George News Sunday and said this has been an especially tough Father’s Day for him personally, being out on the road looking for his son and spreading flyers everywhere he thinks Rylan Ihde could have gone to.

Email: rwayman@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews | @NewsWayman

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Ric Wayman A native of Pacific Palisades, Calif., Ric was bitten by the news bug as a staff writer and associate editor of the Palisades High School Tideline. After school he entered the media as a radio personality, both playing music and reporting news. Ric moved to St. George in the 1980s and was the morning personality on all three major AM stations in town. An avid amateur radio operator, Ric is looking for a good band to play in, as he plays keyboards, bass and guitar. Ric lives in the center of St. George.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , , ,

Leave a Reply