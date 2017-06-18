Brian Head fire grows; closures; officials allow limited access – UPDATED

This Saturday photo shows a wildland fire threatenning the town of Brian Head, Utah, June 17, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Rondo Harrison, St. George News

Updated 9:45 a.m. – Brian Head allows residents and the like limited access for emergency purposes only. See second paragraph.

BRIAN HEAD – The Brian Head fire first reported midday Saturday has grown to 957 acres in size, according to a GPS flight estimation Saturday night. Town evacuation orders and road closures remain in place Sunday with trail closures forthcoming.

At 9 a.m. Brian Head Town posted the following on its Facebook page:

Brian Head Marshals will escort people back into town FOR EMERGENCY PURPOSES ONLY (that means to retrieve medication and this sort of thing, not to retrieve personal items or to evaluate damage). You can call dispatch for details at 435-677-2043 or you can go to the roadblocks at the mouth of Parowan Canyon or at the intersection of Hwy 143 and Hwy 148 near Cedar Breaks Monument. Again, anybody that doesn’t have a significant emergency need will be turned away. Depending on fire activity as the day progresses, these escorts may be discontinued. Thank you.

The fire made slow movement through the night, Forest Service Public Information Officer Cigi Burton told St. George News Sunday morning. Minimal winds of 5-10 mph, becoming more northwest winds in the afternoon, are expected Sunday with near record-breaking temperatures.

Zero injuries have been reported, Burton said.

According to the town’s Facebook page Sunday around 6:50 a.m.: “Crews have been fighting to get control of the fire through the night. … There will be a lot of assessment going on today and further details to follow. Still only one confirmed house lost.”

Highway 143 remains closed from Second Left Hand Canyon to the junction of Highway 148 near Cedar Breaks National Monument. Closures will remain in effect Sunday.

Some Forest Service trail closure orders are expected to be issued sometime Sunday.

“Our trails stem from clear up at Brian Head peak,” Burton said. “We have thousands of miles of trails and we don’t have personnel to block all of them. We are recommending people stay away from trails in the area.”

The Brian Head fire has been determined to be human-caused, with ongoing investigation.

“Our law enforcement officers are the ones who take care of that,” Burton said of the ongoing investigation. “Sometimes it’s sensitive information where not all information has been developed.”

Iron County Sheriff was not immediately available Sunday morning to answer questions as this report publishes.

Some 750 residents and visitors were evacuated from the resort town Saturday and evacuation orders remain in place Sunday.

Sunday morning briefing confirms one private structure has been destroyed with another damaged, Burton said.

The Parowan Valley Watershed also remains threatened by the fire.

At last count Saturday, there were 115 personnel on the fire.

“I believe we had some Type 1 Hot Shot crews come in last night,” Burton said.

The fire is being managed by a Color Country Type 3 Incident Management Team. A Great Basin Type 2 team is currently expected to take over fire management Sunday afternoon.

Incident management types depend upon four things: complexity level, resources required, risks associated with and duration of a fire. As these conditions increase, incident management types elevate from Type 5 to Type 1.

For example, Burton told St. George News during early June fires in Dixie National Forest, a Type 5 incident management might involve a local fire engine responding to a tree on fire; a Type 4 incident might involve a couple local engines, a hand crew and the like at the forefront of a fire; a Type 3 incident in Southern Utah’s Color Country region still involves local management but is more complex; Types 2 and 1 typically involve more complex management and resources from beyond the immediate region.

Drone and aircraft restrictions over the fire zone

No illegal drone activity has been reported around the Brian Head fire thus far, Burton said.

When “there is open communication, we know where they are and we’re not fearful for our pilots and firefighter lives.”

For example: A KSL news helicopter was permitted to fly over the fire area Saturday.

“They went through the process and got accepted into the TFR – and sometimes they keep them just slightly above the Temporary Flight Restriction,” Burton said.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued its Temporary Flight Restriction order Saturday which remains in effect through Oct. 31 or as earlier rescinded. The restriction aims at maintaining “a safe environment for fire fighting.”

One problem with unmanned or unpermitted aircraft is that fire managers have no means of communication with them. Operating unmanned aircraft, drones and such, in no-fly zones not only endangers firefighters and firefighting aircraft but can result in fire managers temporarily suspending aerial firefighting operations.

“Anytime there’s rotors in the air it’s terrifying,” Burton said

Violating the no-fly zone restrictions is illegal. Among other things, Utah law allows a range of fines up to $15,000 with terms of imprisonment for convicted offenders.

Read the law: Utah Code Section 65A-3-2.5 regarding wildland fire and unmanned aircraft

