Torrey Town warns of possible contamination in water supply

ST. GEORGE — The town of Torrey, a popular stopover for tourists heading to Capitol Reef National Park, issued an advisory Saturday warning residents of possible bacterial contamination of the town’s water supply. Residents are being asked to boil water for drinking purposes until the problem is resolved in an estimated two to three days.

The water system was compromised when a spring transmission line broke, causing water storage tanks to empty.

“This may have caused negative pressures in the water system creating a pathway for bacteria or other contaminants to enter the water system,” the advisory reads.

The bacteria have the potential to cause illness, especially in people with weakened immune systems.

Any water used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation should be boiled first in order to kill any present bacteria or other organisms.

“Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water,” the advisory reads.

Currently, water storage tanks are refilling, which will provide positive pressure throughout the system to protect against further contamination.

The system is also being disinfected with chlorine. Water samples were collected Saturday to test for bacteria.

The advisory notes that residents will be informed when tests show the water is safe to drink again.

