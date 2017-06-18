MISSING: 21-year-old Coolidge Billsie

Written by Joseph Witham
June 18, 2017
Coolidge Billsie went missing out of San Juan County June 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy San Juan County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Coolidge Billsie, 21, went missing Thursday out of Blanding, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Coolidge Billsie, 21, went missing Thursday out of Blanding, according to the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office, photo date and location not specified | Photo from San Juan County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, St. George News

Billsie is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and is described as tall and slender.

He may be driving a black 2008 Dodge Dakota with Utah plates X58 2WW.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep an eye out for the man on back roads around the county.

Description of Billsie

  • Age: 21.
  • Height: 6 feet.
  • Hair: Black.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Weight: 170 pounds.
  • Build: Slender.
  • Car: Black 2008 Dodge Dakota with Utah plates X58 2WW.

Any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Billsie should be directed to San Juan County Dispatch at 435-587-2237.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply