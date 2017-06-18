MISSING: 21-year-old Coolidge Billsie

Coolidge Billsie went missing out of San Juan County June 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy San Juan County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The San Juan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Coolidge Billsie, 21, went missing Thursday out of Blanding, according to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Billsie is 6 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. He has black hair and is described as tall and slender.

He may be driving a black 2008 Dodge Dakota with Utah plates X58 2WW.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking for people to keep an eye out for the man on back roads around the county.

Description of Billsie

Age: 21.

Height: 6 feet.

Hair: Black.

Sex: Male.

Weight: 170 pounds.

Build: Slender.

Car: Black 2008 Dodge Dakota with Utah plates X58 2WW.

Any information pertaining to the whereabouts of Billsie should be directed to San Juan County Dispatch at 435-587-2237.

