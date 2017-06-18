Mesquite Gaming, Bruce King Memorial award college scholarship

Bruce King Memorial Scholarship recipient, Kennedi Ludvigson, stands alongside board President George Salcedo and other board members, as well as Christian Adderson, Mesquite Amateur tournament director and corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming, at a check presentation during the 15th annual Mesquite Amateur event, Mesquite, Nevada, May 29, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — During the 15th annual Mesquite Amateur golf tournament May 29, Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and CasaBlanca Resort, alongside the board of the Bruce King Memorial Fund, awarded its 2017 recipient, Kennedi Ludvigson, $4,500 toward the university of her choice.

Ludvigson, a graduate of Virgin Valley High School, will attend college in Utah and was the winning finalist, selected from 29 applicants. The money for the scholarship comes from monies raised during Mesquite Amateur.

Dedicated to community giving and youth education, Mesquite Gaming states in its news release, it donated $2,000 to the Bruce King Memorial scholarship fund this year. Since its inception in 2013, scholarship amounts have varied from $1,000 to $4,500.

This year, for the first time, $15,000 was raised and will be awarded to the 2018 recipient. More than 600 golfers participated in this year’s tournament.

“This scholarship shows how tourism and special events in our city can make a great impact in the lives of our citizens,” said Christian Adderson, Mesquite Amateur tournament director and corporate sales manager for Mesquite Gaming. “We’re proud of these partnerships and proud to support these deserving graduates through the Mesquite Amateur each year.”

The Bruce King Memorial Scholarship is awarded to one Virgin Valley High School senior each year during the Mesquite Amateur week in memory of King, who participated in the first 10 years of the Mesquite Amateur before passing of cancer in 2012. The board is made up of Mesquite Amateur participants who played alongside King and wish to carry out his passion of education.

“It’s an honor for us to be here in our fifth year, awarding a special and deserving student with this scholarship in honor of Bruce’s name,” George Salcedo, president of the Bruce King Memorial board said. “Kennedi is most deserving and we’re certain she’ll excel in her academic efforts and go on to accomplish amazing things during her college career.”



