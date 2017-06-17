MISSING: Rylan Ihde

Rylan Ihde, missing since Friday night when his car was found abandoned. Undated | Photo courtesy of Millard County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Millard County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man whose car was found abandoned Friday night.

The Utah Highway Patrol reported finding an abandoned car at milepost 185 on Interstate 15, near the Scipio summit. The vehicle was found at about 8 p.m. and was unoccupied, out of fuel and apparently abandoned.

Further investigation revealed the car had been driven by Rylan Ihde of Oregon.

Ihde’s family was contacted and they told authorities he had not been heard from in some time and that he is dealing with some medical conditions.

Any information about Ihde’s whereabouts should be directed to the Millard County Sheriff’s Office at 435-743-5302. Reference case number 91790.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

