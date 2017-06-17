News LIVE: Brian Head fire: Fire estimated at 350 acres

NEWS LIVE: This report contains news live as it develops and is being updated continuously. Bookmark and refresh the page periodically for updates. Most recent update 4:49 p.m.

Updated 4:49 p.m. – New details and photos added

– New details and photos added Update 4 p.m. – New video added top of the story.

– New video added top of the story. Update 3:48 p.m. – Comments from Scott Young added.

– Comments from Scott Young added. Update 3:40 p.m. – Photos added.

– Photos added. Update 3:02 p.m. – Fire believed to be human-caused.

BRIAN HEAD – The town of Brian Head has been due to a wildfire that ignited near the town Saturday afternoon. State Route 143, which goes from Parowan to Brian Head, has also been closed.



The Brian Head Fire started around 12 p.m. Saturday and has thus far resulted in the evacuation of 500 residents and visitors from the resort town. The fire itself, which has grown an estimated 350 acres, is burning on the northeast side of the town.

The town and the structure within are considered to be under immediate threat from the fire.

Resource committed to the blaze include multiple engines from local, state and federal agencies are on scene. Multiple air tankers and helicopters are on scene. A Type 3 Incident Management Team has been ordered and will arrive this evening. A Type 2 Incident Management Team will arrive mid-day tomorrow.

The cause of the fire currently is under investigation, though earlier reports have said it is beleived to be human-caused.

The Federal Aviation Administration has also issued no-fly restrictions over the area in order to ‘a safe environment for fire fighting.”

Scott Young, of Washington County, who was spending the weekend at the Brian Head Resort, said his group started to see smoke from where they were at outside of town and drove into Brian Head to see what was going on.

By the time they got there they began to see flames near the town and noticed how much larger the fire had gotten from when they had just seen the smoke.

“It’s big,” Young said. “It’s gotten considerably bigger.”

Young’s group was about 100 yards away from the flames at one point and “could feel the heat,” he said.

They left the town soon after and have relocated to the other side of a hill from Brian Head, Young said.

The wildfire has triggered the evacuations of the Circle and Half Circle Drive neighborhood as well as Lee, Rue Jolley, Aoki Michi, Forest, Falcon, Elk, Mountain View, and all adjoining streets in the Forest Drive area as far south as Steam Engine Drive, according to the Brian Head Marshal’s Office.

“Access to these neighborhoods is closed until further notice,” the Fire Marshal’s Office said. “Highway 143 in Parowan Canyon has been indefinitely closed as air tankers battle the flames.”

The cause of the fire was unknown and sized at 50-acres as of 2 p.m., said Mike Melton, fire management officer for the southwest Utah area and state aviation officer for the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands. Then, around 3 p.m., he said the cause of the fire is believed to be human-caused.

“The fire is very active,” Melton said, adding that current conditions are also hot, dry and windy.

The fire is located on the north and east sides of the town with no estimated containment at this time.

