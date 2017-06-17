Letter to the Editor: Evidence speaks for itself on Northern Corridor

Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, Washington County, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Tom Butine and courtesy of Conserve Southwest Utah, St. George News

OPINION — Just when I think I can write a positive piece about the proposed Northern Corridor – a road to link traffic across Washington County – I find that I’m faced with a dilemma. One the one hand, I’d like to be able to give the county commissioners credit for doing what’s right for our county, but faced with the facts, that’s difficult to do. I think we can all agree that we want an efficient transportation system in this county; in question is whether their proposed road is the best way to achieve that.

I’ve studied the proposed Northern Corridor highway issue for over 10 years and the history before then, too. County and city leaders continue to assert that a preferred route to move traffic east and west to relieve congestion has always been on the maps and in the plan. But a little history shows that to be questionable.

The Red Cliffs Desert Reserve (now mostly a National Conservation Area), established in 1996, via the Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) has allowed growth to flourish with few restraints while offering protections to threatened and endangered species including the Mojave Desert tortoise population.

Leaders signed an agreement to preserve the reserve in exchange for development of 300,000 acres outside of the reserve. Now leaders seem to want to renege on the agreement. Senators and a representative have been enlisted to run bills that seem to exempt the highway from environmental regulations and force it though the reserve, ignoring the signed agreement.

Growth accelerated in the early 2000s. Past reserve meeting minutes reveal much discussion about the highway. City and county leaders now assert that their “preferred” road route – I-15 mile post 13 to Red Hills Parkway bisecting the reserve – has always been in the plans and on the map. Evidence is to the contrary.

Meeting minutes from 2006 state, “…when the HCP was negotiated, a northern beltway was discussed but ultimately excluded. Bisecting the reserve with a beltway would be a major impact and would threaten the viability of the HCP.”

2006 Habitat Conservation Advisory Committee (HCAC) members Jim Crisp (BLM) and Henry Maddux (UDNR) both mentioned a potential road that would address the county’s growth and reserve concerns. They asserted that a roadway even further north would accommodate the northward expansion of the County. However, that idea would take citizens too far from the shopping area so St. George did not take to that. By unanimous vote the group agreed to look at various routes “not bisecting” the reserve.

At the following 2006 meeting, Commissioner (Alan) Gardner and St. George Mayor (Dan) MacArthur came to the HCAC to reopen the issue. At that time Utah’s Congressional delegation was running Senate and House bills regarding county land issues with a map on which they wanted a highway. Gardner and MacArthur argued that a “line on the map” was required so future planners would not misinterpret what had been planned all along. Minutes indicate then the City preferred an end point between Diamond Valley and Winchester on the west side, which, interestingly, is not where their current preferred route ends. After much back and forth, a motion was unanimously passed stating there would be “…a map annotation or Bill language, and not a line on the map.”

Fast forward to 2017. Again the road is a focus. The county is holding meetings with stakeholders as part of the HCP 20-year renewal process. Road planners want a road from I-15 mile post 13 in Washington City to Red Hills Parkway – a road already busy and getting busier.

At the May 2 meeting I witnessed much discussion about other highway options, too, which is good. However, in the meantime, Sens. Hatch and Lee and Congressman Stewart were working in the background through Congress (S.1053 and H.R.2423) apparently to force a highway through the reserve – basically taking the decision to D.C. and perhaps making the county meetings just for show.

While they’re working through the D.C. sausage-making process, Commissioner Cox recently wrote in his Spectrum op-ed, “As a county, we set to work getting back to the original agreement: An NCA and a Northern Corridor. They are not incompatible uses. We have been working with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services, BLM, and state agencies to plan a corridor that is a net positive for the desert tortoise.”

Yet, all this seems for show. If legislation is forced through Congress, it would unravel the BLM’s latest Resource Management Plan and force a road – thus removing any influence that USFWS, BLM and state agencies – that have argued against the road – would have.

At many meetings I’ve attended I’ve heard leaders assert that opposition to the bisecting road is purely political. To that I would say that there’s perhaps more politics on the pro-road side since the county’s own transportation reports show that, although the road would help the county’s projected gridlock situation, it does not solve problems. It will only help, no more than that, while creating other legal issues.

Early meeting minutes, noted above, show that the idea of a great northern corridor constructed further to the north was preferred by several Habitat Conservation Advisory Council members. That road may not seem reasonable now, but their preferred alternative that will cost about $110 million won’t be built until around 2030 or 2040 (according to transportation reports) when this county’s population will be around 300,000 to 400,000.

If leaders are really looking out to the future with citizens’ best interests in mind, they would do well to build a road that really looks to the future – a road that takes folks further out from the congested areas – not a road that will cost us dearly, financially and legally, and will not solve the traffic problems.

Commissioner Cox has stated that he’s willing to speak with any citizen about the issue. Talking is good; evidence is better.

Submitted by LISA RUTHERFORD, Ivins

