T-bone collision in Cedar City injures passenger

Written by Joseph Witham
June 17, 2017
A Chevrolet passenger car is damaged following a T-bone collision on Main Street in Cedar City, Utah, June 17, 2017 | Photo courtesy Cedar City Police Department, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — One person was injured in a T-bone collision on Main Street in Cedar City Saturday afternoon.

Cedar City Police responded to the crash shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and 700 South involving a green Chevrolet passenger car and a white Dodge pickup truck.

A Dodge pickup truck is damaged following a T-bone collision on Main Street in Cedar City, Utah, June 17, 2017 | Photo courtesy Cedar City Police Department, Cedar City News / St. George News

The driver of the passenger car pulled out into traffic where it collided with the pickup truck on southbound Main Street, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

“A passenger in the green car was transported to Cedar City Hospital complaining of rib injuries,” Womack said.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the passenger car was cited for failing to yield the right of way, Womack said.

The Chevrolet’s front end sustained heavy damage, while the Dodge truck sustained minor damage to its driver’s side.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

About the Author

Joseph Witham Joseph Witham is a Utah Valley University graduate with a bachelor's degree in communication. He loves the Utah outdoors scene and is likely to be found camping or hiking in any one of the state's epic landscapes on a given weekend. He is equally passionate about writing and was published in various news media, including The Daily Herald in Utah County, before joining St. George News.

Posted in Local, NewsTagged , , , , ,

Leave a Reply