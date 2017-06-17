T-bone collision in Cedar City injures passenger

A Chevrolet passenger car is damaged following a T-bone collision on Main Street in Cedar City, Utah, June 17, 2017 | Photo courtesy Cedar City Police Department, Cedar City News / St. George News

CEDAR CITY — One person was injured in a T-bone collision on Main Street in Cedar City Saturday afternoon.

Cedar City Police responded to the crash shortly after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Main Street and 700 South involving a green Chevrolet passenger car and a white Dodge pickup truck.

The driver of the passenger car pulled out into traffic where it collided with the pickup truck on southbound Main Street, Cedar City Police Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

“A passenger in the green car was transported to Cedar City Hospital complaining of rib injuries,” Womack said.

No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the passenger car was cited for failing to yield the right of way, Womack said.

The Chevrolet’s front end sustained heavy damage, while the Dodge truck sustained minor damage to its driver’s side.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

