Motorcyclist slides across 5 lanes before crashing

ST. GEORGE — A motorcyclist was injured after she lost control of the bike she was riding and slid across five lanes of traffic Saturday evening.

St. George Police responded to the incident at the intersection of Bluff Street and Sunset Boulevard at approximately 5:15 p.m.

The rider, a woman in her early 20s, was eastbound on Sunset Boulevard turning south onto Bluff Street when the wipeout occurred.

“She told me she misjudged the curve – that it was tighter than she thought – and she lost control and actually slid across five lanes,” St. George Police Officer Ken Childs said.

The motorcycle came to rest against a concrete median barrier where the woman landed.

“She’s very lucky. She’s got a bunch of road rash,” Childs said. “She had no protective gear whatsoever.”

She was later brought to the hospital for treatment.

The woman was not wearing a helmet and was not in possession of a license.

Several witnesses stopped to help and provide police with statements. One witness moved the motorcycle out of the roadway following the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

