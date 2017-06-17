Mesquite Gaming promotes Tom Jannarone to general manager

Composite image: Back image, CasaBlanca Resort and Casino. Front image: Newly promoted Mesquite Gaming Corporate General Manager Tom Jannarone smiles for a photo, location and date not specified | Photos courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

MESQUITE, Nev. — Mesquite Gaming, owner of Virgin River Hotel and CasaBlanca Resort and Casino, recently announced the promotion of Tom Jannarone to corporate general manager.

Previously serving as vice president of food and beverage, Jannarone has been with Mesquite Gaming for five years and has more than 35 years of experience in the hospitality industry, according to its news release.

“Tom is a seasoned executive with more than three decades of operations and development experience in Southern Nevada,” Mesquite Gaming CEO Anthony Toti said.

Since joining Mesquite Gaming in 2012, Jannarone has played an integral role in revitalizing the dining product at both resorts, the release states, including several restaurant remodels and the upcoming renovation and expansion of the popular Virgin River Café. In his new role, Jannarone will oversee the upcoming renovations and expansion at Virgin River.

With two resort destinations and two golf clubs, Mesquite Gaming said in the release, it continues to establish itself as a leader in the hospitality industry. Most recently, investments have included an all-new fitness center, new poolside cabanas, updated and increased banquet space and plush casino carpeting at CasaBlanca as well as the newly remodeled Starbucks at Virgin River.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews