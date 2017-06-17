History Channel’s ‘American Pickers’ comes to Utah, seeks participants

L-R: Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe of the History Channel show "American Pickers," location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Cineflix, St. George News

UTAH (Cineflix) — Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team are excited to return to Utah to film episodes of the hit series “American Pickers” throughout the region in July 2017, an announcement from the show said.

“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Wolfe and Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, its news release said.

The two hunt for America’s most valuable antiques and are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, Wolfe and Fritz are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way.

Wolfe and Fritz have seen a lot of “rusty gold” over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them.

With “American Pickers” coming to Utah in July, they are looking for leads and would love to explore your hidden treasure.

If you or someone you know has a large private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST.

