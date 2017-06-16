Police seek help in locating burglary suspect

Cedar City Police are asking the public for help in locating this suspect who is wanted in connection with a home burglary that occurred last Sunday, Cedar City, Utah, June 16, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY – Authorities are looking for a suspect and a vehicle in connection with a burglary, vehicle theft and credit card fraud that occurred last Sunday.

Cedar City Police Department issued information on its Facebook page Friday asking the public for help in finding a white male with blue eyes and blond hair.

Investigators estimate he is approximately 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet and weighs about 175 pounds. The subject also has a tattoo with letters running down his right leg but officials have been unable to make out what it says, Sgt. Jerry Womack said.

He is also suspected to be driving a 2013-2016 Buick Verano.

The suspect allegedly entered the victim’s home while family was at church Sunday, June 11, stealing various items including a vehicle that was later located.

“It was really quite sad,” Womack said. “He really ransacked the house, pulled out all the drawers, just made a huge mess. He did a number on it.”

The suspect also used the victim’s credit cards at various locations in town before the family knew their home had been broken into, Womack said.

The suspect may be traveling with a female.

If the public has any information regarding this suspect, please notify the Cedar City Police Department at (435) 586-2956.

