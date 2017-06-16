Norman Schlecht

June 16, 2017

August 1, 1933 – June 11, 2017

My beloved husband, Norman Levi Schlecht, age 83, passed away on June 11,  2017. He was born on Aug. 1, 1933, to Mike F. and Martha Schlecht in  Fredonia, North Dakota.

Norm is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children: Judy Emerson, Ronald  Schlecht, Jeannie Burns, Brian Schlecht and Shellie Ochs (Craig); his older  brother, Eugene Schlecht (Vi); Della Albers and Darrell Schlecht (Carol);  along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.   Norm is preceded in death by his parents, Mike and Martha, three siblings and his first wife, Muriel.

Norm entered the U.S. Navy in 1952 and served aboard the DDR Buckley during  the Korean War. He was proud of his service to his country. After being  injured aboard ship, he left the service and went to school to learn the  auto body trade. Norm and his partner, Lyle, opened Lyle and Norm’s Body Shop.  Later it became Norm’s Body Shop, which he sold and it is now Norm’s  Downtown Auto Body.

I would like to thank the staff at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in  Ivins, Utah, for the excellent care given my husband at the end of his life.

Funeral services

  • The funeral will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 10:40 a.m. PDT at the Southern Nevada  Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive, Boulder City, Nevada. Military honors provided by the U.S. Navy.   There will be a viewing on Wednesday, June 21, at 5 p.m. at Serenity Funeral Home,  1316 S. 400 East, St. George, Utah.

Friends and family are invited to share  condolences online at www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree  planting by Serenity Funeral Home, 435-986-2085.

 

