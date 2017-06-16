MISSING: 81-year-old Arden Evans

Written by Joseph Witham
June 16, 2017
Arden Evans, 81, went missing from the Beaver County area | Photo courtesy Beaver County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man with dementia.

Arden Evans, 81, went missing from the Beaver County area early Friday morning.

Evans was wearing a black leather jacket and has short gray hair. He was driving a gray 2004 Honda Odyssey with Arizona plates BGT 0412.

The man was believed to be seen in Scipio between 11 a.m. and noon Friday.

Description of Evans

  • Age: 81
  • Hair: Short and gray.
  • Sex: Male.
  • Last seen wearing a black leather jacket.
  • Car: 2004 Honda Odyssey – Arizona plates BGT 0412.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Evans is asked to contact Beaver County Sheriff’s Office at 435-438-2865.

