MISSING: 81-year-old Arden Evans

ST. GEORGE — The Beaver County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man with dementia.

Arden Evans, 81, went missing from the Beaver County area early Friday morning.

Evans was wearing a black leather jacket and has short gray hair. He was driving a gray 2004 Honda Odyssey with Arizona plates BGT 0412.

The man was believed to be seen in Scipio between 11 a.m. and noon Friday.

Description of Evans

Age: 81

Hair: Short and gray.

Sex: Male.

Last seen wearing a black leather jacket.

Car: 2004 Honda Odyssey – Arizona plates BGT 0412.

Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Evans is asked to contact Beaver County Sheriff’s Office at 435-438-2865.

