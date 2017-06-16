Driver passing in opposite lane leads to 4-vehicle pileup

A camp trailer's exterior is destroyed following a four-vehicle pileup on state Route 59, Washington County, Utah, June 16, 2017 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Four vehicles piled into each other on state Route 59 near Hildale after the driver of another vehicle entered the opposite lane to pass traffic Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol was dispatched to the crash near mile marker 16 on westbound SR-59 at approximately 3 p.m.

An unidentified vehicle was eastbound when it entered the westbound lane to pass other eastbound traffic when it nearly collided head on with the driver of a Toyota Rav4, Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Mark Cooper said in an email.

The driver of the Toyota slowed abruptly to avoid a collision, Cooper said, causing the drivers of a Buick passenger car and a Ford pickup truck pulling a camp trailer to also slow down behind it.

A UPS semitractor-trailer was following behind the three vehicles and was unable to stop in time and crashed into the Ford, which hit the Buick, which then hit the Toyota.

Whether anyone was injured in the crash is unknown at the time this report was taken.

Authorities said the driver of the UPS semi was having issues with the vehicles’ brakes prior to the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

