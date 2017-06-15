Prep softball: Co-MVPs Holyoak, Weaver led Cedar to region title

2017 All-Region Softball
The Region 9 high school softball coaches released their All-Region teams and the most valuable players for the 2017 season. Cedar’s Bryton Holyoak and Dream Weaver shared the MVP honors.
Cedar finished on top of the region with a perfect 10-0 record and went the deepest in the state tournament. The first and second team selections, along with the honorable mentions, are as follows:
Co-MVP’s: Bryton Holyoak and Dream Weaver; Cedar High
First Team
Cedar: Denim Henkel, Japrix Weaver, Pua Johnson
Desert Hills: Bri St. Clair, Sophie Wilcox, Rilee Stookey
Snow Canyon: Camryn Johnson, Preslee Gates
Hurricane: Jaiden Smith, Hayley Teta
Pine View: Kyeirra Grinnell,
Dixie: McKenzie Worthington
Second Team
Cedar: Abby Anderson, Allie Meisner
Desert Hills: Corrin Grantham, Katelyn Philips
Snow Canyon: Alex Deming, Payten Jensen
Hurricane: Jaycee Barney, Mady Petty
Pine View: Abby Neilson, Britain Nielson
Dixie: Brittany Grob, Joslyn Bundy
Honorable Mention
Cedar: Sage Oldroyd
Snow Canyon: Taylor Gunn
Hurricane: Abbie Elison
Pine View: Hannah James
Dixie: Kylee Tiffany, Courtney McArthur
