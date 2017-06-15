Prep softball: Co-MVPs Holyoak, Weaver led Cedar to region title

Written by Andy Griffin
June 15, 2017
Bryton Hoilyoak (L) and Dream Weaver | File photos by Robert Hoppie, St. George News

2017 All-Region Softball

The Region 9 high school softball coaches released their All-Region teams and the most valuable players for the 2017 season. Cedar’s Bryton Holyoak and Dream Weaver shared the MVP honors.

Cedar finished on top of the region with a perfect 10-0 record and went the deepest in the state tournament. The first and second team selections, along with the honorable mentions, are as follows:

Co-MVP’s: Bryton Holyoak and Dream Weaver; Cedar High

First Team

Cedar: Denim Henkel, Japrix Weaver, Pua Johnson

Desert Hills: Bri St. Clair, Sophie Wilcox, Rilee Stookey

Snow Canyon: Camryn Johnson, Preslee Gates

Hurricane: Jaiden Smith, Hayley Teta

Pine View: Kyeirra Grinnell,

Dixie: McKenzie Worthington

Second Team

Cedar: Abby Anderson, Allie Meisner

Desert Hills: Corrin Grantham, Katelyn Philips

Snow Canyon: Alex Deming, Payten Jensen

Hurricane: Jaycee Barney, Mady Petty

Pine View: Abby Neilson, Britain Nielson

Dixie: Brittany Grob, Joslyn Bundy

Honorable Mention

Cedar: Sage Oldroyd

Snow Canyon: Taylor Gunn

Hurricane: Abbie Elison

Pine View: Hannah James

Dixie: Kylee Tiffany, Courtney McArthur

