Right On: Colorado’s bad trip with marijuana

OPINION — Medical marijuana supporters tout its pain relieving benefits. Recreational users totaled over 22 million in 2015 per the U.S. National Institute on Drug Abuse. A majority of Americans now believe it should be legalized.

Both Colorado and Washington legalized marijuana via ballot initiatives. Their experiments are poster children for Robert Merton’s law of unintended consequences and a cautionary tale for Utah.

Start with the explosion of “chronic pain.” Colorado’s number of medical marijuana card holders jumped from 1,000 in 2006 to over 108,000 in 2012. Unscrupulous doctors prescribe medical marijuana for recreational users despite government “safeguards.”

Colorado and Washington tax medical sales at a lower rate than recreational pot. Unsurprisingly, medical pot shops have proliferated and over half of all legal marijuana sales are made at the lower rate.

“Am I afraid about medical marijuana dispensaries taking my business? They have all the business. They are the industry,” said James Lathrop, the owner of Seattle’s first licensed pot shop, Cannabis City.

Proponents argued that illegal dealing would be curtailed and the states would reap substantial tax revenue from legal sales. Both states struck out.

Licensing and regulatory requirements for legal marijuana stores plus heavy taxes have priced legal pot well above what’s available on the black market. Why pay retail when illegal or medical prices are readily available?

Legal marijuana dealers face another unintended consequence: banks won’t deal with them.

Since marijuana is classified as a Schedule 1 narcotic, banks could be violating the Controlled Substances Act and be guilty under federal money laundering statutes. Even making loans to pot shops has a down side: foreclosing on a defaulted loan could leave the bank owning marijuana, the shops’ only substantial asset – not an appealing outcome.

Hence most marijuana sales are for cash and tax evasion is widespread. Forty-seven licensed Colorado dispensaries were caught breaking the law in 2016.

All marijuana users take a number of personal health risks.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not recognized or approved the marijuana plant as medicine. The FDA says marijuana has both short- and long-term effects on the brain. It alters senses, changes mood, impairs body movement and memory, and causes difficulty with thinking and problem-solving.

Marijuana causes both physical and mental problems in unborn children and is linked to increased adult heart attack risk and mental illness. Long-term users trying to quit often experience grouchiness, sleeplessness and anxiety; 30 percent have marijuana use disorder.

Amplifying these problems, marijuana is stronger today than in the 1970s.

“Tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive drug in marijuana, has risen from 5 percent to an average of 13 percent today,” federal prosecutor Robert White said. “In some medical dispensaries in Colorado, it now makes upwards of 30 percent of the drug.”

Marijuana-infused foods now account for 45 percent of Colorado’s recreational market, but edible pot poses even more serious problems. People don’t realize that it takes longer for the body to feel the effects. So they consume more of the edible, trying to get high faster or thinking they haven’t taken enough.

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd wrote about eating a marijuana candy bar in her Denver hotel room and then spending eight hours curled up in a paranoid, hallucinatory state. Young children have ended up in the hospital after finding a marijuana brownie “hidden” in the house.

Colorado reports that traffic deaths related to marijuana more than doubled while emergency room visits rose over 50 percent.

All of these concerns are magnified for teens and young adults.

Marijuana’s use is widespread among young people. In 2015, more than 11 million young adults ages 18 to 25 had used marijuana in the past year. Marijuana affects brain development, especially in teenagers. A Duke University study showed an average IQ loss of eight points for heavy users who started in their teens.

Prosecutor White points out that states that have legalized the drug experience a much higher rate of usage: 9.4 percent of children have used marijuana in states that have legalized medical marijuana, whereas the average in nonmedical marijuana states is at 6.7 percent. In the 18-25 range, 18.78 percent of the age group nationally has used marijuana in the past month while in Colorado it stands at 27.26 percent.

School officials in Colorado report an increase in marijuana-related incidents in middle and high schools.

“We have seen a sharp rise in drug-related disciplinary actions which, anecdotally, from credible sources, is being attributed to the changing social norms surrounding marijuana,” said Janelle Krueger of the Colorado Department of Education.

Krueger said school officials believe the jump is linked to the message that legalization is sending to kids: that marijuana is a medicine and a safe and accepted recreational activity.

“They just want to be cool,” Mesa County Colorado Sheriff’s Officer Mike Dillon said of some of the younger students he has seen with pot at school.

Pointing to the opioid overdose epidemic, some argue that medical marijuana is a preferred alternative. I respond that adding another problem-plagued drug to the mix available to those who abuse drugs is a terrible choice. If opioids can’t be controlled, is there any reason to believe marijuana could be?

I’m with Nancy Reagan’s advice on drugs: Utah should “just say no.”

