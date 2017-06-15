Win tickets to the ‘4th of July Celebration’ featuring Diamond Rio, Sawyer Brown

Composite image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The city of St. George will be celebrating Independence Day in style this year with the “99.9 KONY Country 4th of July Celebration” featuring Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown at the new Legend Solar Stadium at Dixie State University.

As a way to say thanks to the community, Canyon Media is giving away up to 1,000 tickets to this exclusive event at each of eight live remote broadcasts, including Thursday at 3 p.m. at Common Sense Family Dentistry, located at 619 S. Bluff St., Tower 1, Ste. 400, in St. George.

In addition to great music, concessions and tons of food trucks, the 4th of July Celebration will also feature the biggest fireworks show in Southern Utah.

There will be free park seating on the Encampment Mall at the university with broadcast music, and of course you can look up in the sky over the St. George basin from all over to see fireworks and hear the choreographed broadcast over the radio.

However, in order to gain entry to the stadium celebration, you must win one of the tickets being given away by Canyon Media. There will be no admittance the night of the event without a ticket.

To win tickets, interested participants can register at one of the live remote locations each Thursday starting at 3 p.m. Drawings start at 5 p.m. Winners must be 18 years or older and present to win.

“We’re thrilled to a do a concert of this level in St. George for the Fourth of July,” Canyon Media General Manager Matt Burgoyne said. “We can’t wait to see you there.”

There are three live remotes locations remaining, including:

Thursday, June 15, 3-6 p.m. | Common Sense Family Dentistry, 619 S. Bluff St., Tower 1, Ste. 400, St. George.

June 22, 3-6 p.m. | Save Dental, 350 E. 600 South, St. George.

June 29, 3-6 p.m. | Big O Tires, 721 S. Main St., Cedar City.

The city of St. George 4th of July Celebration with Diamond Rio and Sawyer Brown is made possible by Dixie Regional Medical Center, Ken Garff St. George Ford, SkyWest Airlines, Andrus Transportation, Red Rider Creative, Dixie State University, the city of St. George and Southern Utah’s BEST Country… 99.9 KONY Country.

