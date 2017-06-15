Excessive heat warning issued for Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE – The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for Southern Utah next week starting Monday afternoon and lasting through Wednesday evening.

Temperatures are projected to reach “record-challenging” levels between 105 and 115 degrees during this time.

Affected Area

The lower elevations of southern and southeastern Utah including St George, Zion National Park, Grand Staircase Escalante National Monument, Kanab, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Bullfrog and Hanksville.

Timing

Record challenging temperatures will reach between 105 and 115 degrees each afternoon.

The highest verified temperature recorded in St. George was 117 degrees on July 5, 1985, according to the NWS.

Impacts

Hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Precautionary/Preparedness actions

An Excessive Heat Watch means that a prolonged period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room. Stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Pet owners are also reminded to make sure their pets have cover and plenty of water if they are kept outside. It also recommended not to walk dogs on asphalt during the high temperatures of the day as it can burn their feet.

Tips on energy efficiency during this time

With the excessive heat will also come the cranking up of air conditioners. Due to this, the Energy Services Department of the city of St. George has offered tips on how to practice energy efficiency to save on those cooling costs.

Set the thermostat to 78 degrees and use fans to provide a wind chill effect, making the room feel cooler and more comfortable.

Avoid using the oven for cooking. Using the microwave or grilling outside avoids adding extra heat to your home.

Close the window coverings, particularly on south and west facing windows to reduce the amount of heat coming in from the sun.

