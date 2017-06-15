BREAKING NEWS: Fugitive FLDS polygamous leader Lyle Jeffs arrested

ST. GEORGE — Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints polygamous sect leader Lyle Steed Jeffs is in police custody after nearly a year on the lam, the FBI Field Office in Salt Lake City announced Thursday.
Jeffs, 57, was arrested in South Dakota around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was booked into the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls just before midnight on a U.S. Marshals hold. He is being held without bond.
Few details of the capture were immediately provided. The FBI is expected to hold a news conference in Salt Lake City on Jeffs’ arrest Thursday afternoon.
Jeffs and 11 co-defendants, also members of the polygamous sect, were arrested in February 2016 on charges of diverting at least $12 million worth of federal benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
Jeffs and other leaders were accused of instructing followers to buy items with their food stamp cards and give them to a church warehouse where leaders decided how to distribute products to followers.
Lyle Jeffs was released from jail on June 9, 2016, and ordered to home confinement while awaiting trial on accusations he helped orchestrate a multimillion-dollar food stamp fraud scheme within the FLDS church.
FBI officials said they believe Lyle Jeffs used olive oil to slip off his GPS ankle bracelet during the evening hours of June 18, 2016, and abscond from home confinement in Salt Lake City.
FBI investigations revealed that after absconding, Lyle Jeffs spent time in the Short Creek area in July 2016.
The twin cities of Hildale, Utah, and Colorado City, Arizona – collectively known as Short Creek – straddle the Utah-Arizona border and are home base to thousands of FLDS members who consider Warren Jeffs to be the church’s prophet and mouthpiece of God on Earth.
In August 2016, federal authorities announced they were offering a $50,000 reward to the person or persons who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of Lyle Jeffs and elevated Jeffs to the FBI’s “Most Wanted” list.
Meanwhile, Jeffs’ co-defendants resolved their cases by pleading guilty to felony or misdemeanor charges. All avoided jail time or paying restitution.
Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.
Email: kscott@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.
3 Comments
As a non-LDS member, I continue to be amazed as these FLDS people who really have no regard for keeping the laws of their faith….
Article of Faith #12. In sustaining the laws and leaders of the land.
Article of Faith #13. In being “honest, true, chaste, benevolent, virtuous, and in doing good to all men.”
Bigots…
“non-LDS member”?
Agreed, these guys are vile hypocrites. They’re textbook examples of D&C 121:39 – “We have learned by sad experience that it is the nature and disposition of almost all men, as soon as they get a little authority, as they suppose, they will immediately begin to exercise unrighteous dominion.”
They should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law every chance there is. That being said, Ed and others have constantly lambasted Utah authorities for not doing more to crack down on them, but without rolling tanks into Hilldale and going full on jack-booted-thug, what are they supposed to do? It’s a closed community where even the women being abused lie to cover for their “husbands”. Within the confines of the law (which we WAN’T!) the hands of law enforcement are tied until opportunities like this arise where there is evidence that can be legally acted on.
This is very similar to the problem of islamism / radical islam within the muslim community. The change will HAVE to come from within. Until there are muslims willing to turn in their family or friends for being radicals hell-bent on terrorizing girls and women and committing acts of terror, nothing will change. We’ll keep blowing them up, and they’ll keep using it to recruit, and the problem will keep escalating. The real change HAS to come from within the community, whether you’re talking about ISIS or Short Creek.
I heard he used food stamps to purchase the olive oil he used to slip out of the ankle bracelet.