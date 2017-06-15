Woman swerves, crosses median, takes out tree

SANTA CLARA – A single-vehicle crash on Snow Canyon Parkway Thursday morning left one woman with minor injuries.

The crash occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. as a woman in her 50s driving a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck was traveling west on Snow Canyon Parkway. At about 1300 East, the truck went off the road.

“She veered off to the left-hand side of the road, went across the median and hit some landscaping,” Santa Clara-Ivins Police Officer Randy Hancey said.

“(She) hit a tree, hit a boulder and went across two lanes of traffic and ended up on the side of the road.”

A medical issue is suspected to be the cause of the crash, Hancey said, as the woman was driving erratically before crashing.

“Witnesses say she was swerving back and forth for approximately a mile,” Hancey said.

The woman appeared to have minor injuries and was complaining of chest pain, but it was not known if that was related to the crash or to injuries from her seat belt, Hancey said. She was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

Airbags did not deploy in the crash. The truck was damaged on the front end and underneath and was leaking oil. It was towed from the scene.

Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department, Ivins Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the incident.

City workers responded to clean up landscaping damage and debris left by the crash.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by law enforcement or other emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

