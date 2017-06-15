Truck bursts into flames on I-15

Firefighters tend to the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 15 in Nevada just south of the Arizona border, Clark County, Nevada, June 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck hauling a camp trailer on Interstate 15 caught fire in Nevada Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire involving a Ford F-250 on northbound I-15 about 75 yards south of the Nevada-Arizona state line at approximately 6:42 p.m.

No one was injured and firefighters from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District and Mesquite Fire and Rescue worked quickly to douse the blaze.

The fire is believed to be the result of a blown turbo charger in the truck’s engine, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

“Tons of oil out the exhaust all down the right side (of the) trailer,” Hunt said.

A portion of the camp trailer’s exterior was also burned.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

