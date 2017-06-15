Truck bursts into flames on I-15

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck hauling a camp trailer on Interstate 15 caught fire in Nevada Thursday evening.
Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire involving a Ford F-250 on northbound I-15 about 75 yards south of the Nevada-Arizona state line at approximately 6:42 p.m.
No one was injured and firefighters from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District and Mesquite Fire and Rescue worked quickly to douse the blaze.
The fire is believed to be the result of a blown turbo charger in the truck’s engine, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.
“Tons of oil out the exhaust all down the right side (of the) trailer,” Hunt said.
A portion of the camp trailer’s exterior was also burned.
This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.
Email: jwitham@stgnews.com
Twitter: @STGnews
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.