Truck bursts into flames on I-15

Written by Joseph Witham
June 15, 2017
Firefighters tend to the scene of a vehicle fire on Interstate 15 in Nevada just south of the Arizona border, Clark County, Nevada, June 15, 2017 | Photo courtesy Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A pickup truck hauling a camp trailer on Interstate 15 caught fire in Nevada Thursday evening.

Firefighters responded to the vehicle fire involving a Ford F-250 on northbound I-15 about 75 yards south of the Nevada-Arizona state line at approximately 6:42 p.m.

No one was injured and firefighters from Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire District and Mesquite Fire and Rescue worked quickly to douse the blaze.

The fire is believed to be the result of a blown turbo charger in the truck’s engine, Beaver Dam/Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

“Tons of oil out the exhaust all down the right side (of the) trailer,” Hunt said.

A portion of the camp trailer’s exterior was also burned.

This report is based on preliminary information provided by emergency responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

Email: jwitham@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2017, all rights reserved.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply