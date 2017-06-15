4-vehicle crash slows traffic on SR-9

Police respond to a multivehicle crash on state Route 9 in Hurricane, Utah, June 15, 2017 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

HURRICANE — A crash involving four vehicles caused a slowdown for eastbound traffic on state Route 9 Thursday afternoon.

Hurricane Police responded to the crash at the intersection of SR-9 and 3400 West in Hurricane just after 4 p.m.

Medical responders were dispatched to the scene, but the extent of injuries was unknown at the time this report was taken.

The vehicles were moved out of traffic into the outside shoulder as emergency responders tended to the scene.

Police have yet to release details relating to the cause of the crash or whether any citations were issued.

Eastbound traffic approaching the intersection was backed up and slow moving.

Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue also responded to the incident.

This report is based on preliminary information and may not contain the full scope of findings.

