Independent filmmaker screens movie ‘The Hit’ at unique venue

Photo still from short film "The Hit," St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Rogue Digital Media, St. George News

SANTA CLARA — Rogue Digital Film and Media Arts Association and The Granary in Santa Clara are hosting a two hour event Saturday with live music from Tom Bennett One Man Band, a screening of the locally made short film “The Hit” and light snacks provided by The Granary; beer or wine served separately.

“The Hit” is a story about a woman who hires two hit men to kill her husband. There is no language or nudity but it does have PG-13 elements. The short film’s run time is approximately 25 minutes.

Independent filmmaker Dan Fowlks is the writer and director of the short film and the creator of the nonprofit film association Rogue Digital Film and Media Arts Association.

The association was created in an effort to make films for causes and with purpose. Although Rogue Digital Film and Media Arts Association will produce films for entertainment, there are also stories that will promote certain causes and will be a vehicle to help raise funds for other nonprofit organizations both locally and abroad.

Guests are invited to come Saturday and enjoy a night of local talent and light snacks. The event page holds open donations that will be given to Switch Point Community Resource Center, an organization that serves as a stepping stone to independence for homeless individuals.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online. Advanced ticket purchases are appreciated however tickets can be purchased at the door.

Event details

What: Screening of “The Hit.”

When: Saturday, June 17, 9-11 p.m.

Where: The Granary, 3105 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.

Cost: $15.

Purchase Tickets: Online.

